B.C. First Nations face complex, stressful choice: should school sites be excavated?
The chief of the Williams Lake First Nation says he would support excavating possible unmarked graves at the site of the former St. Joseph's Mission residential school if that's what elders and the community decide is best.
But the decision is complex, involving dozens of other First Nations whose children also attended the institution, numerous landowners, potential DNA tests, multiple levels of government, the coroner and the RCMP.
All that is in addition to the anxiety Chief Willie Sellars said he has about ensuring there isn't more trauma for survivors if bodies are found.
“I really start stressing out when I start thinking about excavation,” Sellars said in an interview.
“And we're going to get there, I would imagine, but it's not going to happen overnight.”
The First Nation announced this week that 66 more “reflections,” indicating possible graves, were found with radar and other methods during the second phase of its work around the site of the former Catholic-run school, 500 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.
The nation announced in its first phase of searching last year that 93 potential graves were detected.
Chief Joe Alphonse, chair of the Tsilhqot'in National Government, which represents six Tsilhqot'in communities whose children attended St. Joseph's Mission, said the nation would be open to having conversations about exhumation, but it could also issue a cease-and-desist order if it isn't properly involved.
Alphonse said their government wants more than just updates from the Williams Lake First Nation and should be “part of the planning and every aspect of doing any work” on the site.
Whitney Spearing, lead investigator on the project, said Wednesday during the announcement that there won't be confirmation that the “reflections” are human remains without excavation.
“It must be emphasized that no geophysical investigation can provide certainty into the presence of human remains,” she said.
The nation has identified 48 First Nations whose children attended the institution while it was in operation between 1886 and 1981.
Sellars said they have started reaching out to have conversations about what's next.
“We're more than willing to sit down and discuss with any nation that is impacted and talk about next steps, and talk about inclusion, and talk about working together on these things,” he said.
“But we haven't reached out and had that dialogue with all 48 of the communities that are impacted. We're getting there though.”
Sellars said there is debate across the country about whether to leave remains in the ground or “bring them home.”
“If you start talking about bringing kids home that are buried, then there's a topic of discussion around DNA and confirming where those kids came from,” he said.
“And again, you just look at how complicated it gets. I really look forward to having those conversations with those communities, and having those conversations with the families that are impacted, moving forward into the future.”
The discoveries at the Williams Lake site is one of several similar searches across the country since ground-penetrating radar located what are believed to be the remains of children at the site of the former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.
Sellars said the work that's been done at the St. Joseph's site is just “scratching the surface.”
About 34 of the 782 hectares have so far been subjected to geophysical analysis.
More than six private landowners own parts of the properties, Sellars said.
He said the First Nation has a great relationship with the owners of the property searched in the first two phases and discussions have started on what Phase 3 could look like.
Sellars said a decision on exhuming possible remains will proceed carefully, so that it doesn't create more trauma.
“We're getting to a point right now where elders and survivors are starting to feel more comfortable about telling their story, because they're being empowered by the amount of support that we're seeing in our sacred fires, at our ceremonies, at our events,” he said.
Alphonse said any protocols around exhuming would also have to take into consideration the beliefs of all First Nations involved.
“We're all First Nations, but we have our own spiritual beliefs and our own customs and protocols, and all of those things have to be honoured and respected,” he said in an interview.
“The whole purpose of looking for these people is that they've been forgotten and now that's being addressed. But this is not just a Williams Lake First Nations issue.”
Alphonse said Federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller was “very disrespectful” when he tweeted support for the Williams Lake First Nation after the potential remains were announced without mentioning other First Nations.
“The other nations that had students go to that residential school, now they're being forgotten in this whole process. So, they're adding more trauma to the situation,” he said.
Williams Lake First Nation is holding a sacred fire until Saturday, as a way of honouring those who attended the school. Sellars said multiple First Nations were represented at a drum circle as part of the ceremonies.
“It was very uplifting to just be there and be present and that's really what the focus is on right now,” he said.
The final report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which documented the experiences of those affected by Canada's residential school system, found at least 4,100 children died while attending the institutions.
The Indian Residential Schools Resolution Health Support Program has a hotline to help residential school survivors and their relatives suffering with trauma invoked by the recall of past abuse. The number is 1-866-925-4419.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2023
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Video of brutal, violent beating of Tyre Nichols leaves many unanswered questions
The nation and the city of Memphis struggled to come to grips Saturday with video showing police pummeling Tyre Nichols -- footage that left many unanswered questions about the traffic stop involving the Black motorist and about other law enforcement officers who stood by as he lay motionless on the pavement.
Health Canada maintains use of COVID prevention drug Evusheld despite FDA pullback
Health Canada says it will continue to recommend COVID-19 prevention drug, Evulsheld, despite U.S. FDA pulling back its emergency use authorization due to concerns around its efficacy against Omicron subvariant 'Kraken.'
Germany won't be a 'party to the war' amid tanks exports to Ukraine: Ambassador
Germany's ambassador to Canada says NATO will not become 'a party to the conflict' in Ukraine, despite several countries announcing they'll answer President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's pleas for tanks, possibly increasing the risk of Russian escalation.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels. W5's documentary 'Narco Avocados' airs Saturday at 7 pm on CTV.
OPINION | Selling a home? How to know if you qualify for a capital gains exemption
When selling a home, Canadians may be exempted from paying capital gains tax on a residential property -- if it's their principal residence. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains what's determined as a principal residence, and what properties are eligible for the exemption.
What we know -- and still don't know -- about what led to Tyre Nichols' death
Tyre Nichols was hospitalized after he was pulled over on January 7, police have said. Five Memphis Police Department officers, who also are Black, were fired after an internal investigation and are facing criminal charges, including second-degree murder.
Inflation-focused Pierre Poilievre back to Parliament as health-care talks loom
With a deal under negotiation between Ottawa and provinces, and premiers invited to a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in early February, the issue remains one where the Tory leader's position appears somewhat murky, including to some inside his own party.
U.S. mass shootings lead to widening divide on state gun policies
Mass shootings have commanded public attention on a disturbingly frequent basis across the U.S., from a supermarket slaying in Buffalo, New York, to an elementary school tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, to a recent shooting at a California dance hall.
Taliban warn women can't take entry exams at universities
The Taliban on Saturday doubled down on their ban on women's education, reinforcing in a message to private universities that Afghan women are barred from taking university entry exams, according to a spokesman.
Vancouver Island
-
Plush monkey inspires Olympic swimmer to write children's book
Before we can appreciate the important role a plush toy named Monkey Guy has played in Elaine Tanner’s life, we need go back to when people started calling her Mighty Mouse.
-
B.C. distillery first in Canada to join prestigious Scotch Malt Whisky Society
A distillery on Vancouver Island is the first ever in Canada to be welcomed into the Scotch Malt Whisky Society.
-
B.C. First Nations face complex, stressful choice: should school sites be excavated?
The chief of the Williams Lake First Nation says he would support excavating possible unmarked graves at the site of the former St. Joseph's Mission residential school if that's what elders and the community decide is best.
Calgary
-
Power restored to southeast Calgary neighbourhoods after pole fire
The power is back on a number of southeast Calgary neighbourhoods after a power pole caught fire Friday night and popped right off.
-
City crews plowing priority routes as snowfall slows
Crews are spreading gravel on Calgary's main roads after the city received 14 centimetres of snow since Thursday night.
-
Flames assign trio of players to Wranglers
The Flames made some roster moves Saturday morning, assigning forwards Jakob Pelletier, Walker Duehr and defenceman Dennis Gilbert to the Calgary Wranglers.
Edmonton
-
CRA head says it 'wouldn't be worth the effort' to review all ineligible pandemic payments
The head of the Canada Revenue Agency says it 'wouldn't be worth the effort' to fully review $15.5 billion in potentially ineligible pandemic wage benefit payments flagged by Canada's Auditor General.
-
With break looming, Oilers won't look past Blackhawks
The Edmonton Oilers received a good lesson if they tuned into what transpired when their next opponents, the Chicago Blackhawks, faced their Alberta rivals.
-
John de Ruiter makes first court appearance; book author says women in Oasis have been 'traumatized'
The self-proclaimed spiritual leader accused of sexually assaulting four of his female followers between 2017 and 2020 made his first court appearance in Edmonton.
Toronto
-
$3.85M 'opulent McMansion' sits on the market in Toronto as longtime tenants displaced
The transformation of a house in downtown Toronto – from a multi-unit with below market rent to a luxury single-family home – is not an anomaly. But rather, housing and legal experts say it is emblematic of why a housing crisis continues to grip the city.
-
Ontarians can get money back with these personal income tax credits
While the deadline to file your taxes is months away, there are some personal tax credits Ontarians may qualify for that require some time pilfering through receipts to get them.
-
Another snowstorm heading for southern Ontario. Here’s when it’ll hit
Just days after a significant snowfall pummelled southern Ontario, another one is forecasted to hit the province this weekend.
Montreal
-
Woman seriously injured in Lachine stabbing; man arrested
A woman was stabbed and seriously injured in Montreal's Lachine borough Saturday morning. A male suspect in his 40s has been arrested. Police could not confirm the relationship between the victim and suspect.
-
One of Canada's 'most wanted' arrested in Mexico for alleged pimping and sexual offences
A Laval, Que. man considered one of Canada's most wanted criminals has been arrested in Mexico on allegations of pimping and serious sexual offences. A Canada-wide warrant was for Blake Charbonneau's arrest last year, with a reward of up to $50,000 offered last year for information that could lead to his capture.
-
'The sorrow doesn't go away:' Commemoration for victims of Quebec City mosque shooting
On Jan. 29, 2017, six men were killed and five others injured shortly after evening prayer at the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre. Montrealers gathered Friday to commemorate the victims and call for action amid a rise in hate crimes.
Winnipeg
-
'An opportunity': Manitoba finance minister quits for federal run
Manitoba's finance minister is stepping down to run for a seat in the House of Commons.
-
‘One of my favourite attractions’: Warming huts return to Forks river trail
A building blitz is underway at The Forks as the six new warming huts along the Nestaweya River Trail begin to take shape.
-
Police issue silver alert for missing Winnipeg man
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly man.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan Jazz Festival moves to Victoria Park
The SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival is on the move.
-
'It brought a real added dimension to life on the prairies': Prince Albert TV station turns 65
When CKBI television launched in 1958, a little piece of Hollywood came to Prince Albert.
-
More medical professionals on track to join Sask. healthcare system
More medical professionals are on track to join Saskatchewan’s healthcare system, as the province’s action plan progresses.
Regina
-
'A long period of extreme wind chill': Environment Canada warns of deep freeze in Sask.
An Arctic air mass is settling in over the eastern prairies, and Environment Canada is warning of extreme cold conditions.
-
New trial ordered for Sask. man whose drug trafficking charges were stayed due to COVID-19 delays
A Saskatchewan man who had his charges stayed based on pandemic delays in court will be headed back for trial, after a ruling from the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal.
-
'The downtown represents the spirit of the city': Local groups calling for downtown revitalization with major catalyst projects
Three downtown business organizations are advocating for the City of Regina to locate a new multi-purpose events centre and central library branch in the downtown core.
Atlantic
-
Halifax Thunderbirds honour Indigenous roots of lacrosse
The Halifax Thunderbirds hosted its annual Every Child Matters night Friday, which included a pre-game ceremony to draw attention to and honour the victims and survivors of Canada’s residential school system.
-
Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Port Landry, N.B.: RCMP
Two people from Tracadie, N.B., have died after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.
-
U.S. agents arrest 13 from Mexico and Vietnam trying to enter U.S. from New Brunswick
American officials say Border Patrol agents in Maine recently accused 13 foreign nationals -- seven adults from Mexico and six from Vietnam -- of illegally entering the United States from two locations in western New Brunswick.
London
-
Special weather statement issued for London, Ont. region
Only a few days after a large winter weather system rolled through southern Ontario, Environment Canada has once again issued a special weather statement for the London region, warning of a snow-rain mix expected to begin Saturday night.
-
'It just makes you feel good': Friends hit the streets to help those in need
A group of friends from west London, Ont. are giving back to the community one coat, one coffee and one hug at a time. They hit the streets Friday night as part of a yearly initiative to help those living in rough conditions.
-
Lifelong Toronto Maple Leafs fan fulfils dream of seeing first game, passes away next day
Mike Davy always dreamed of going to a Toronto Maple Leafs game, and once it finally happened, he passed away the night after.
Northern Ontario
-
Protests planned this weekend in North Bay to mark the anniversary of the ‘Freedom Convoy’
Northern supporters of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ mark the anniversary of last winter's demonstrations across Canada by holding a gathering of their own this weekend in North Bay.
-
W5 EXCLUSIVE
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels. W5's documentary 'Narco Avocados' airs Saturday at 7 pm on CTV.
-
One of Canada's 'most wanted' arrested in Mexico for alleged pimping and sexual offences
A Laval, Que. man considered one of Canada's most wanted criminals has been arrested in Mexico on allegations of pimping and serious sexual offences. A Canada-wide warrant was for Blake Charbonneau's arrest last year, with a reward of up to $50,000 offered last year for information that could lead to his capture.
Kitchener
-
-
Waterloo-Wellington under winter travel advisory
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Waterloo Region, Wellington County and Guelph.
-
Two youths arrested after alleged Kitchener break-in
Waterloo regional police said two youths were arrested in connection to a break-and-enter at a Kitchener business on Saturday morning.