B.C. Ferries anticipates busy travel day ahead of long weekend

The Victoria Day long weekend is expected to be busy for travellers, according to B.C. Ferries.

As of Friday, early morning sailings from the Lower Mainland to Naniamo and Victoria are full.

For those who don’t have a booking, the crown corporation is recommending people travel on off-peak sailings or walk-on to avoid waiting.

B.C. Ferries is also reminding people about how quickly its parking lots fill, encouraging people to take public transit or use a ride share service.

The Victoria Day long weekend is the fourth busiest travel weekend of the year for the company.