B.C. family that had to vacate house so new owner could move in says rent raised instead

Avalanche blank Oilers 4-0 to continue Western Conference final lead

Nazem Kadri set up three goals in just over two minutes early in the second period and Pavel Francouz made 24 saves in place of the injured Darcy Kuemper for the first playoff shutout of his career as the Colorado Avalanche blanked the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference final.

