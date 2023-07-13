B.C. expected to request Ottawa's help with worsening wildfires, minister says
Canada's Emergency Preparedness Minister says he is expecting a “fairly substantive” request for help from British Columbia as wildfires worsen.
Bill Blair tells The Canadian Press the government operations centre has been in discussions with the province for the last several days, and Ottawa is ready to deploy needed resources as the formal request for help is expected Thursday.
“The fire season now is obviously sparking up pretty seriously out there and they have sent us an indication of some additional resources that they will require, he said in an interview Thursday.
“For the last 48 hours we've been working with Canadian Armed Forces, Parks Canada, Natural Resources Canada, and people from the Canadian Coast Guard,” said Blair. “There's a lot of different federal departments all mobilizing their response to the requirements of British Columbia.”
He said the federal help could include military assistance for airlift evacuations from remote locations, as well as members of the military trained as firefighters who can provide “mop up” to keep blazes from reigniting once they've been put out.
“If there are communities that become isolated and need to be evacuated, then Canadian Armed Forces provides those resources,” Blair said.
The Canadian Coast Guard is also mobilizing support for affected coastal communities and Natural Resources Canada staff with forest management expertise are also preparing to help, he said.
Blair adds there are a number of national parks in B.C., so Parks Canada is ready to aid the province with park firefighters and forest management experts.
Blair says B.C. is one of the better equipped provinces to handle fires because it is often among the hardest hit, but any extra help needed is being made available.
Premier David Eby said earlier this week the province was looking for more firefighting support, particularly air equipment, in its battle against wildfires.
He said forecasts suggest B.C. and Canada face the worst fire season in 100 years.
Eby expressed gratitude for the help provided by international firefighters from Mexico and the United States who are on the frontlines with provincial crews.
There are more than 350 wildfires burning in all corners of the province, and the BC Wildfire Service warns another blast of heat in many areas could add more burdens on already overstretched crews.
The wildfire service says a week-old, 300-square-kilometre blaze close to Highway 37 just south of the Yukon boundary has been calm, but it and similar fires across northern B.C. could flare up during the next several days of expected hot weather.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2023.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TORNADO WATCH | At least one 'damaging tornado' touches down in Ottawa
Emergency crews are assessing damage and assisting residents after at least one tornado touched down in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, damaging homes and properties.
A heat wave named Cerberus has southern Europe in its jaws, and it's only going to get worse
Tourists in central Athens huddled under mist machines, and zoo animals in Madrid were fed fruit popsicles and chunks of frozen food, as southern Europeans braced for a heat wave Thursday, with a warning of severe conditions coming from the European Union's space agency.
Bank of Canada's record tightening campaign exposes lenders' mortgage risks
The Bank of Canada's interest rate hike on Wednesday and prospects of more increases heighten risks to mortgage lenders as homeowners are likely stay in debt longer, struggling to make higher payments or pay even the interest portion of their home loans, investors and analysts said.
No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says
No fingerprints or DNA turned up on the baggie of cocaine found in a lobby at the White House last week. There are no leads on who brought the drugs into the building, according to a summary of the Secret Service investigation obtained by The Associated Press.
Lawyer asks for court to adjourn hearing on injunction to end Winnipeg landfill blockade
A lawyer representing some of those demonstrating at a Winnipeg landfill has asked for an adjournment during a court hearing on an injunction to end the blockade.
Andrew Tate sues his accusers in human trafficking case
Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother are suing a Florida woman, saying she falsely accused them of imprisoning her in Romania, leading to their arrest there on human trafficking charges.
Jenny Craig bankruptcy leaves former Alta. employee out thousands: 'I feel traumatized'
A former Jenny Craig employee in Edmonton expects to lose tens of thousands of dollars due to the company filing for bankruptcy.
Feds doing 'broader review' of social media after banning TikTok from work devices
The government is taking a look at possible threats from other social-media applications, after banishing TikTok from the mobile devices of federal public servants for privacy and security reasons.
Cancer-causing chemicals found across entire Ontario city
An air-monitoring experiment found cancer-causing chemicals are polluting an entire Ontario city.
Vancouver Island
-
Man, 41, arrested with drugs, stolen truck in View Royal
A 41-year-old man was arrested in View Royal early Thursday morning after police say he was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle with a large quantity of drugs.
-
Where is Lindsey Nicholls? Mounties issue plea in cold-case disappearance of Vancouver Island teen
Mounties in the Comox Valley are pleading for information as the community prepares to mark 30 years since a 14-year-old girl disappeared under mysterious circumstances.
-
Firefighters battle suspected human-caused blaze in Victoria park
Victoria firefighters spent the early hours of Thursday morning battling a large brush fire in a city park. "At first I thought it was my house on fire because the smoke was so thick," a neighbour tells CTV News. "I grabbed a hose and put a sprinkler out and then then went and woke up my neighbour."
Calgary
-
Wildfire smoke causes poor air quality in Calgary
An air quality advisory was issued Thursday for Calgary and many other Alberta communities because of wildfires.
-
Alberta Energy Regulator fines Calgary company for building pipelines without a licence
The provincial government's regulator for the oil and gas industry has fined a Calgary company it says built pipelines without acquiring proper licences first.
-
Edmonton man charged with list of sexual offences against minors
Children as young as nine were sexually assaulted by an Edmonton man, authorities in Alberta allege.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton man charged with list of sexual offences against minors
Children as young as nine were sexually assaulted by an Edmonton man, authorities in Alberta allege.
-
Driver had medical episode before fatal crash, police confirm
A driver had a medical episode before they crashed into a light pole and died in downtown Edmonton early Thursday morning.
-
Parks named for Edmonton's Julie Rohr, Karen Leibovici
The city's naming committee has named two parks after local women who are known as community-minded leaders.
Toronto
-
Man charged in shooting death of bystander in Toronto's Leslieville has criminal history
A 32-year-old man from Toronto has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder over the death of a woman who was killed by a stray bullet in Toronto's east end last week.
-
Cancer-causing chemicals found across entire Ontario city
An air-monitoring experiment found cancer-causing chemicals are polluting an entire Ontario city.
-
Sister of woman killed by stray bullet in 2014 calls latest Toronto bystander shooting 'senseless'
When Lana Loncar first heard about a shooting in Leslieville last week that claimed the life of a mother of two, her first thought was, 'Here we go again,' she said.
Montreal
-
Over 500 thousand Quebecers without power
Over half a million Quebecers are in the dark Thursday afternoon as forest fires and extreme weather cause blackouts across the province.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Tornado watch issued for Montreal area
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for the Greater Montreal Area. The alert was issued just before 10 a.m. on Thursday and warns people that the weather conditions are 'favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms with the potential to produce tornadoes.'
-
Two workers injured after hit-and-run at Montreal road site
A hit-and-run at a roadwork site in Montreal's Pointe-Aux-Trembles borough injured two flagmen Wednesday night, putting one of them in critical condition.
Winnipeg
-
Lawyer asks for court to adjourn hearing on injunction to end Winnipeg landfill blockade
A lawyer representing some of those demonstrating at a Winnipeg landfill has asked for an adjournment during a court hearing on an injunction to end the blockade.
-
13-year-old charged with killing puppies: RCMP
Warning: the following story contains disturbing details. A 13-year-old faces animal cruelty charges after RCMP found several dead puppies on a Manitoba First Nation last week.
-
Former Winnipeg football coach pleads guilty to sexual assault, luring
A former high school football coach in Winnipeg has pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault.
Saskatoon
-
We asked AI to come up with mascots for Saskatoon's new baseball team. It didn't go well.
Saskatoon's new baseball team recently held an online vote, offering up 10 fan-suggested names, later narrowing the list down to a vote for four finalists. With the team set to reveal its new name any day, we turned to free AI art tools to see what a mascot or a logo might look like for each franchise.
-
Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland tours Mosaic potash mine, discusses BC port strike impacts to production
Mosaic's potash production in Saskatchewan is in jeopardy if British Columbia's port worker strike continues to hold up exports along the West Coast.
-
Prince Albert police officer criminally charged in man's death
A Prince Albert police officer is facing criminal charges in connection with a man's in-custody death.
Regina
-
No personnel changes recommended after controversial Experience Regina rebrand, independent review says
An independent review has found that no changes of employment at Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) will be required following the controversial "Experience Regina" rebrand.
-
Deepening hole worries residents of Regina neighbourhood
Residents of a Regina neighbourhood are concerned about an expanding hole at the end of their block.
-
Province to pay Brandt Ltd. $11.6M after lawsuit over halted Regina CNIB project
The provincial government will pay Brandt Ltd. $11.6 million after the company filed a lawsuit over a halted construction project dating back over a year ago.
Atlantic
-
'It’s validating for my clients': Lawyer for Waterville class action suit
The lawyer for a class-action lawsuit alleging historical sexual assaults at the Nova Scotia Youth Centre in Waterville says the RCMP’s announcement of its investigation into the claims is “huge.”
-
Mountie says he was told to drop sexual assault case because N.S. woman was lying
An RCMP officer who investigated an alleged sexual assault says he was ordered to drop the case because his superiors thought the woman involved was lying.
-
Written in the stars: The legendary tale of Maritime ice cream favourite Moon Mist
To some, it's a heavenly trilogy of tastes, while to others it's an odd mash-up of cloyingly sweet flavours. But it's defended by many as the region's unofficial frozen treat: Moon Mist ice cream.
London
-
Vehicle lands on its side following Highbury Avenue Crash
A vehicle has ended up on its side following a single vehicle crash on Highbury Avenue north of London, Ont.
-
'Now it was my turn': London, Ont. retiree celebrates $100K lotto win
A local retiree and grandfather who’s been playing the lottery for 30 years is celebrating big after winning $100K with Ontario 49.
-
Roads closed north of Mitchell for serious collision
One person has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash just north of Mitchell.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins city council asks homeless shelter to look into relocation options
The dispute continues in Timmins over the location of the Living Space homeless shelter as many people have complained about an increase in crime and concerns for public safety in the area.
-
TORNADO WATCH
TORNADO WATCH | At least one 'damaging tornado' touches down in Ottawa
Emergency crews are assessing damage and assisting residents after at least one tornado touched down in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, damaging homes and properties.
-
Cancer-causing chemicals found across entire Ontario city
An air-monitoring experiment found cancer-causing chemicals are polluting an entire Ontario city.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge man charged with murder in York Region
A 19-year-old from Cambridge has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of an 18-year-old in York Region.
-
Roads closed north of Mitchell for serious collision
One person has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash just north of Mitchell.
-
Canada Post employee arrested for package thefts in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 61-year-old Kitchener man after investigating thefts at a Canada Post location.