VANCOUVER -- The BC NDP are accusing a Liberal candidate of having possibly violated a major election law.

The complaint being investigated by Elections BC is against Garry Thind who is the Liberal candidate in Surrey-Fleetwood.

A letter signed by lawyer Rachel Roy and sent to Elections BC on behalf of the NDP accuses members of Thind’s campaign of being behind, “a coordinated strategy to request mail-in voting packages online and gather votes.”

The letter includes what allegedly are screenshots showing a member of Thind’s campaign asking others to collect personal information from voters.

That information includes name, date of birth, address and numbers from government issued IDs.

The screenshots reportedly show a WhatsApp group with the title "Garry Thind-Fleetwood."

In the group, a member named Baldeep Jhand allegedly says, “as a team our main task is to register as many voters as we can by ordering ballots in mail.”

According to Elections BC, it is an offence to request a vote-by-mail package on a voter's behalf.

A person liable can be punished by fines, jail time and a lengthy ban on running for office or voting in BC.

In a statement, Elections BC confirmed it takes complaints seriously and has contacted Thind’s campaign and the BC Liberal party.

"We have no evidence to suggest that requests for vote-by-mail packages were actually made on a voter’s behalf," the statement added.

The BC Liberal Party denied the allegations and explained a campaign volunteer made an error when providing instructions.

"The intention was to assist voters in obtaining their ballots to vote by mail," the party statement said.

The party also sent reminders to all of its candidates they are not allowed to request vote-by-mail packages on behalf of voters.