B.C. drops 24 tickets against Fraser Valley pastors who violated COVID-19 orders

The Free Reformed Church in Chilliwack is pictured. The Free Reformed Church in Chilliwack is pictured.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Recap the first official Conservative leadership debate

Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls debated face-to-face in English in Edmonton, Alta. on May 11. It was the first of two official debates organized. The party promised a policy-focused event, and largely delivered. Recap our reporters' real-time updates.

Dems' bid to secure Roe v. Wade falls to GOP-led filibuster

The U.S. Senate fell far short Wednesday in a rushed effort toward enshrining Roe v. Wade abortion access as federal law, blocked by a Republican filibuster in a blunt display of the nation's partisan divide over the landmark court decision and the limits of legislative action.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener