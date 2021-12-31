B.C. COVID-19 update coming after case record shattered, return to school altered

At the end of a week that included record-breaking daily case totals and an admission that the real numbers could be much higher, British Columbia health officials are holding a second news conference about the spread of COVID-19.

The provincial health officer and health minister said previously that news conference would take place at 10 a.m. Friday.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Adrian Dix may give more information on the just-announced plan for students' return to school. Less than a week before kids were due back in class after Christmas break, the doctor announced a staggered return instead, starting with special needs students and children of essential workers.

The majority of students will go back to class the week after, Henry said.

She and Dix will also likely be asked about COVID-19 case counts, which reached record highs multiple days this week, including on Thursday. The total number of confirmed cases that day was 1,439 cases higher than ever reported in a single day in B.C.

The previous record, set just one day before, was shattered when the daily figure went from 2,944 on Wednesday to 4,383 on Thursday.

And it's unclear how accurate that number actually is. Dr. Henry said Wednesday, when asked how new guidance for testing would impact reporting on the disease, that the day-to-day cases has always been significantly lower than the true number of people who have contracted COVID-19.

She estimated the true number of cases to be three to four times higher than what's reported on any given day in B.C., and said it may even be five times higher now that the criteria for testing has changed.

Shortly before Christmas, she told those who are vaccinated and not considered high risk, and with mild symptoms, to just assume they have COVID-19 and forgo the test, starting to self-isolate immediately.

This measure, she said, is in part due to the vaccine itself, as well as early understanding of the Omicron variant. Many are able to manage it at home on their own, so the province is instead prioritizing the testing of people considered to be at a higher risk of experiencing more serious symptoms.

This is a developing news article and will be updated during the news conference.