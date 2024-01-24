B.C. coroner's update on toxic drug crisis expected to reveal 'unprecedented' deaths in 2023

B.C.'s chief coroner will provide an update on deaths from toxic drugs in the province – and the total number of lives lost is expected to be "unprecedented."

Lisa LaPointe's last update was nearly three months ago when she reported the number of deaths up to Oct. 31, 2023. At that point, there were 2,039 fatalities fpr the year and the province-wide death rate was "the highest such number ever recorded."

In a December bulletin, the BC Coroners Service said preliminary data suggested that there had been seven deaths per day in the preceding seven weeks and said the number of people dying was exceeding the already grim prediction of what the year's death toll would be.

"In its October 2023 update, the coroners service revealed that the province is expected to record an unprecedented number of unregulated drug-related deaths in 2023. Since that update was released, the number of deaths due to drug toxicity has increased above earlier indications," the bulletin said.

LaPointe also resigned in December and will step down on Feb. 18, 2024 when her term ends.

"Like so many others, our agency has been forever altered by the toxic-drug public health emergency that continues to take the lives of people of all ages in communities throughout B.C., and it deeply saddens me that we have been unable to influence the essential change necessary to reduce the tragic impacts of toxic drugs on so many thousands of our family members, friends and colleagues across the province," she said when announcing her departure.

More than 13,500 people have died since the province declared the overdose crisis a public health emergency in 2016.

LaPointe is scheduled to speak at a news conference at noon.