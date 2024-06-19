B.C. Conservatives snatch another candidate from B.C. United

John Rustad has claimed another small victory over his former party, snatching B.C. United candidate Chris Moore to run for the B.C. Conservatives.

Moore will represent the Conservatives in the Powell River-Sunshine Coast riding, where he previously served as district councillor in Sechelt.

"Chris has an outstanding record of service to this community and will be a strong advocate for the people of Powell River-Sunshine Coast," Rustad said in a statement Wednesday.

Both B.C. United and the B.C. Conservatives have touted Moore as a business leader in the community. He's been a Realtor with Sutton Group-West Coast Realty since 1983, according to his LinkedIn page.

"We have such a beautiful province that shouldn’t be strangled by soaring taxes, ballooning provincial debt and a government that is willing to accept the status quo," Moore said in a statement. "I am excited to be joining the B.C. Conservative Team and look forward to working with John Rustad to clean up the mess the NDP have made."

Earlier this month, high-profile B.C. United MLA Elenore Sturko stunned many supporters by crossing the aisle to the Conservatives, which led to accusations that she had sold out her LGBTQ2S+ community.

Sturko had previously criticized the Conservatives' stance on issues such as removing sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) resources from schools.

Rustad was also elected under B.C. United – when the party was still called the B.C. Liberals – before being ousted in 2022 for making controversial comments about climate change. (LINK)

While the Nechako Lakes representative said he believes climate change is real, he disputed that the crisis should be addressed by limiting carbon dioxide emissions.

Reducing emissions is a cornerstone of climate policies adopted by many governments around the world, and is a measure supported by climate scientists.