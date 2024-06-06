Newly minted BC Conservative Elenore Sturko stands behind comments that triggered backlash

Last October, after Premier David Eby chided BC Conservative Leader John Rustad for his criticism of B.C. schools' sexual orientation gender identity tools, also known as SOGI, a prolonged standing ovation was led in part by opposition MLA Elenore Sturko.

Fast forward nine months to Monday, Sturko was standing next to Rustad — her new leader — having crossed the floor from BC United. She said Monday and reaffirmed Wednesday that her views on SOGI have evolved, saying the resources need to be reassessed.

"If this is a program that's lost its ability to connect with all families because its controversial in some way – let’s replace it with something that protects rights and makes everybody feel safe at school," Sturko said on Wednesday.

SOGI has been a lightning rod for controversy, sparking protests at schools. When Sturko was with the BC United, she signed a letter to the BC Teachers' Federation supporting it.

Past president of the BCTF, Teri Mooring, is upset by Sturko's change of heart.

"It's very frustrating now for her to back off that position," Mooring said, blaming misinformation and politicization for the program's controversy. "It's because of right wing politicians that have made it an issue."

Sturko, who is gay, is also getting backlash from members of the LGBTQ community. Martin Rooney, the executive director of Pride Surrey is disappointed Sturko joined a party with members openly expressing anti-gay views, including criticism of rainbow crosswalks.

"Rainbow crosswalks may not be important to our generation, but they are important to the younger generation," Rooney said Wednesday.

Sturko says assuming all members of the community share the same views on various topics, including rainbow crosswalks is unfair. She draws the line at hatred, but welcomes varying points of views.

"It's very concerning and sad to me that we've come to this state where there’s this first assumption that if you’re a member of the LGBTQ community that were all like-minded -- that we can’t have these diverse views even within our own community," she said.

Sturko calls for top doctor's firing

On Tuesday, Sturko posted on social media that Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry should be fired. It’s the same view Rustad has voiced.

Sturko has long been a harsh critic of Henry's policies on decriminalization and safe supply, but never before has she called for the provincial health officers job.

"I definitely feel more free to vocalize this," she explained.

Her former colleagues from BC United call her shifting views opportunism, motivated by political expediency.

"The epitome of hypocrisy frankly," said BC United House Leader Todd Stone on Wednesday. "I think Elenore is finding now — based on the feedback she’s getting — she's got a heck of a lot of explaining to do."

Of course how the voters feel is what matter's most, and in four months, they'll get their say.