B.C. company clarifies, retracts statements about selling cocaine
A company from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has walked back statements issued last month after receiving Health Canada approval to produce and sell cocaine under limited circumstances.
The controlled substances licence approved for Adastra Labs does not permit the Langley company to sell cocaine or psilocybin to the general public, according to a retraction and clarification provided Friday.
The company is permitted to produce up to 250 grams of cocaine and 1,000 grams of psilocybin this year, but only for medical and research purposes, which could mean selling the substances to other licence-holders.
A news release from Feb. 22, in which CEO Michael Forbes said Adastra Labs would be evaluating how the commercialization of cocaine for safe supply fits with its business model, contains statements "that should not be relied upon," parent company Adastra Holdings Ltd. said in the retraction.
"For cocaine, under the dealer's licence, Adastra Labs is only permitted to sell to other licensed dealers who have cocaine listed on their licence including pharmacists, practitioners, hospitals, or other holders of the (Controlled Drugs and Substances Act) exemption for research purposes," it added.
Adastra Labs is not currently undertaking "any activities with cocaine under the dealer's licence," and would consult with the provincial government before doing so, the parent company said.
The previous news release raised eyebrows among many in government, including B.C. Premier David Eby and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, both of whom said they were surprised by the wording.
Another B.C. company, Victoria-based Sunshine Earth Labs, previously announced it is licensed to produce, sell and distribute cocaine as well as MDMA, sometimes known as ecstasy.
The biosciences firm described its aim as bringing “safer supply of drugs to the global market."
Health Canada issued a statement of its own Friday stressing that both Adastra Labs and Sunshine Earth Labs are only allowed to deal with specific controlled substances for "authorized medical and research purposes."
"Health Canada has contacted both companies to reiterate the very narrow parameters of their licence. If the strict requirements are not being followed, Health Canada will not hesitate to take action," the statement said.
The agency also noted the authorization of cocaine for medical and research purposes is not new in Canada, "as some companies have had this substance on their licence for 20-plus years."
Cocaine hydrochloride is sometimes used as a topical anesthetic in surgeries and other medical procedures, according to Health Canada.
With files from The Canadian Press
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Person in Florida dies after brain-eating amoeba infection, possibly due to sinus rinse with tap water, health officials warn
A person in Charlotte County, Fla., has died after being infected with the rare brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri.
Why industry observers were not surprised by Nordstrom's move to close stores in Canada
In another hit to Canada's retail sector, Nordstrom announced it would close all 13 of its Canadian stores. Here's what you need to know about the closures, plus what retail experts say about the company's exit from Canada.
Cannabis edibles mislabelled as cannabis extracts may contain significantly more THC, Health Canada warns
Health Canada is warning Canadians to read labels carefully, as some cannabis edibles have been marketed incorrectly as cannabis extracts, products that contain far more THC.
Lesion removed from Joe Biden's chest was cancerous: doctor
A skin lesion removed from U.S. President Joe Biden's chest last month was a basal cell carcinoma -- a common form of skin cancer -- his doctor said Friday, adding that no further treatment was required.
U.S. jury poised to weigh international soccer's ugly side
For seven weeks in a U.S. courtroom, federal jurors were thrust into a corruption scandal that had reached the highest levels of professional soccer. They must now decide the fates of two former Fox executives accused of paying tens of millions of dollars in bribes.
Killer Bourque's reduced sentence will cause families pain: N.B. attorney general
New Brunswick's attorney general says it is disappointing and regrettable that the parole ineligibility period for a man who murdered three Mounties in Moncton in 2014 has been reduced.
Indigenous RCMP commissioner an 'excellent idea,' but independent selection process underway: Trudeau
Responding to growing calls for the next RCMP commissioner to be an Indigenous person, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called it "an excellent Idea," but stopped short of committing to an appointment.
Sask. man's staggering Arizona medical bills will now be covered
A Saskatchewan man facing a massive pile-up of medical bills following a stroke in Arizona will now have his costs covered after his insurer reversed its previous decision to deny his claim.
Archaeologists find well-preserved 500-year-old spices on Baltic shipwreck
Archaeologists say they have uncovered a 'unique' cache of well-preserved spices, from strands of saffron to peppercorns and ginger, on the wreck of a royal ship that sunk off Sweden's Baltic coast more than 500 years ago.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. judge awards patient $180K after 'traumatic' eye surgery
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has awarded more than $180,000 to a man who suffered extreme pain, vision loss and facial disfigurement following a "traumatic" eye surgery.
-
Saanich invites volunteers to help battle invasive plants
A volunteer program in Saanich, B.C., is helping to beat back invasive species on the island.
-
Victoria police searching for high-risk missing man and associated Mercedes
Victoria police are asking for the public's help in locating a high-risk missing man.
Calgary
-
Convicted Calgary killer accused in another murder rated 'low risk' to reoffend by parole board
Charges have been laid in connection with a recent Calgary murder where the accused was previously convicted of manslaughter almost eight years ago.
-
Man charged in hate-motivated crime at Seton Library
Calgary police say a man faces charges in connection with a hate-motivated crime that occurred during an event at a southeast library last month.
-
A sign of spring: Wildfire season underway in Alberta
Believe it or not, wildfire season is already underway in Alberta, after starting on March 1.
Edmonton
-
'What she did was malice': Father speaks after mother of his 3 children was convicted of attempting to kill them
An Edmonton man is speaking publicly for the first time after his ex-wife was convicted last week of trying to murder their three children.
-
Programs officer charged after sexual assault at Edmonton Institution for Women
A man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault at the Edmonton Institution for Women last January.
-
Officer shoots armed man at funicular: EPS
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a man was shot by an Edmonton police officer Thursday afternoon.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Clearing efforts in Toronto expected 'into next week' as city braces for up to 35 cm of snow
Toronto is bracing for what could be its biggest snowfall of the season as a winter storm pummelling much of southern Ontario Friday night is set to dump up to 35 cm of snow on the city.
-
Ontario caregiver says 'body went numb' after winning $60M Lotto Max jackpot
A caregiver from Ontario said her 'body went numb' after checking her Lotto Max ticket, and discovering she won $60 million.
-
Cat nearly 'buried alive' under the snow when found in Burlington
A five to six-year-old cat named Paisley was rescued in Burlington, Ont. this week, though she would likely not have been discovered if it weren’t for one resident’s dog spotting her 'buried alive' under the snow.
Montreal
-
Major union joins community effort to save Lachine Hospital services
A major Quebec union is joining the community effort to save ER and ambulance services at the Lachine Hospital. A doctor at the hospital says the cuts to services are similar to those felt at other community hospitals across Quebec.
-
Teen facing first-degree murder charge for Montreal killings arrested in Ontario
Police say a teen wanted in Montreal on two counts of first-degree murder in a double homicide last summer has been arrested by police officers in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Video shows man seemingly unaffected by taser in Laval Metro station
A video of a police intervention in the Montreal Metro has gone viral online, capturing what appears to be failed attempts to Taser a man on the platform Wednesday afternoon. “Get on the ground!” the officer is heard yelling at a man, dressed in large boots and a baggy blue coat. “You’re going to get Tasered!” The man stayed standing, speaking in another language.
Winnipeg
-
'We will become a lake': Manitoba farmer raises alarm over dike built near U.S. border
A southern Manitoba farmer is raising alarms over a dike built on the U.S. side of the border, saying it could have a devastating impact on his land this spring.
-
Four injured in random downtown attack: Winnipeg police
One person was left unconscious and missing a tooth after a random midday attack Wednesday.
-
Grammy and Juno award winners among 2023 Folk Fest lineup
Fleet Foxes, The War on Drugs and Vance Joy are just some of the names that will make up the lineup for the 2023 Winnipeg Folk Fest.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon couple opens home and hearts to nieces and nephews after tragedy
When Krinda Caron heard of an unimaginable tragedy striking her family, she and her fiancé didn’t hesitate to step up and open their hearts and home.
-
Family's lawsuit seeks more than $1M in Saskatoon nightclub death
The family of a woman who died following an altercation in a Saskatoon nightclub has launched a lawsuit against the woman accused in her death, as well as the owners of the bar where she died and a person who allegedly filmed her final moments and later shared the video online.
-
Lawyers make arguments in case involving woman found dead, strangled in Warman home
Lawyers in a murder trial made their final arguments on Friday at Saskatoon’s Court of King’s Bench.
Regina
-
Sask. man's staggering Arizona medical bills will now be covered
A Saskatchewan man facing a massive pile-up of medical bills following a stroke in Arizona will now have his costs covered after his insurer reversed its previous decision to deny his claim.
-
35 animals seized from Sask. property by Animal Protection Services
Thirty-five cats were seized from a property near Odessa, Sask. on Thursday by Animal Protection Services of Saskatchewan (APSS).
-
Unclaimed $250K Regina lotto ticket set to expire
An unclaimed winning lottery ticket worth $250,000 sold in Regina is set to expire in just over a week.
Atlantic
-
Cole Harbour man at centre of emergency alert dies after injuring himself with knife: RCMP
A man who was the subject on an emergency alert in Cole Harbour, N.S., Thursday night has died, according to police.
-
'Dangerous man with firearm' arrested in Nova Scotia; emergency alert cancelled
A man who police warned was armed and dangerous has been arrested in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
-
Doctors at Halifax family practice challenge province’s response to office closure
A Halifax family practice is closing, but the doctors affiliated with the practice and the province have two different stories about what led to the closure.
London
-
WATCH
WATCH | Winter blast impacts London, Ont. region
A winter storm warning covers London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford, while Elgin, Simcoe, and Norfolk County meanwhile are under a winter weather travel advisory. A Texas low is headed toward southern Ontario with a swath of heavy moisture laden snow.
-
Closing submissions heard at impaired driving causing death trial
The Crown and defence wrapped up their closing submissions Friday in the case of a woman charged in connection with an impaired driving crash, which killed her friend. The court heard how 20-year-old Amanda Manion-Lewington died while in the car with the accused Cindy Peters, 32 of Southwold.
-
Truck slams through Goderich guardrail
A truck driver from London is lucky to be walking away from a crash in Goderich. Huron County OPP say the truck slammed through a guardrail on Highway 21, near North Harbour Road in Goderich, around 12:30 Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
'There are no words': Dementia patient suffers third-degree burns at northern Ont. long-term care home
A northern Ontario woman is speaking out about staffing shortages at provincial long-term care homes after her husband suffered third-degree burns while under care at a Sudbury facility.
-
Cannabis edibles mislabelled as cannabis extracts may contain significantly more THC, Health Canada warns
Health Canada is warning Canadians to read labels carefully, as some cannabis edibles have been marketed incorrectly as cannabis extracts, products that contain far more THC.
-
Attempt to heat frozen pipes causes residential fire in Greater Sudbury
Friday afternoon, firefighters responded to a call on Graham Road in the Greater Sudbury community of Whitefish, where flames could be seen from the windows and roof of a residence.
Kitchener
-
'It just came like a rocket': Granddaughter springs into action after large rock smashes through windshield
A softball-sized rock smashed through the windshield of a Minto councillor’s pickup truck, sending him to hospital with severe facial injuries but he says it could have been much worse if his granddaughter didn’t spring into action.
-
Winter storm warning upgraded for Waterloo-Wellington
Waterloo region residents should be prepared to dig themselves out for the second time this week as a late winter snowstorm is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds starting Friday evening into Saturday morning.
-
Storm Watch: Tracking today's closures and cancellations
Storm Watch is your destination for information about school closures, bus cancellations and road closures in Waterloo region, Guelph, Brantford and the surrounding area.