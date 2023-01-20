B.C. church therapist sentenced to 78 months for sex assaults

Raymond Howard Gaglardi, a Coquitlam senior who offered youth therapy to families he met at church, is seen in an RCMP handout image. Raymond Howard Gaglardi, a Coquitlam senior who offered youth therapy to families he met at church, is seen in an RCMP handout image.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener