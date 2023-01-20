B.C. church therapist sentenced to 78 months for sex assaults

A former church therapist from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been sentenced to 78 months in prison for a series of sexual assaults that began in the early 1990s.

Coquitlam resident Raymond Gaglardi's sentence was handed down on Friday, the B.C. Prosecution Service confirmed.

He was convicted last September on 11 criminal counts, including sexual exploitation, stemming from historical sexual assaults dating from 1993 to 2007.

The victims were teenage boys and young men who attended a number of different Coquitlam-area churches, where Gaglardi offered them therapy after meeting their parents.

Authorities previously said the therapy sessions happened at Gaglardi's home.

The RCMP began investigation Gaglardi in 2019 and charges were approved against him the following year, when he was 75 years old.

With files from The Canadian Press