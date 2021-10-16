B.C. cannabis product recalled due to powdery mildew contamination

Joint Venture Craft Cannabis Inc. and Health Canada are recalling one lot of Bud Coast – Saltspring OG Shark dried cannabis, which was sold through B.C.'s Liquor Distribution Branch. Joint Venture Craft Cannabis Inc. and Health Canada are recalling one lot of Bud Coast – Saltspring OG Shark dried cannabis, which was sold through B.C.'s Liquor Distribution Branch.

