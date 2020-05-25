VANCOUVER -- Campsite reservations reopened Monday morning, but those logging on to snatch up a site expressed frustration with the website.

Reservations through the Discover Camping website opened at 7 a.m. but many on social media said they've been trying to book a site as soon as they were able to but haven't been successful.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change George Heyman said more than 7,000 people made reservations by 10 a.m. and due to the “incredible demand,” the reservation website had “some technical issues."

"We are working hard to ensure BC residents can book as quickly as possible," he said in a tweet. "I appreciate people's patience, and am glad to see so many people excited to enjoy BC Parks this summer."

Camping will be allowed on June 1 for most provincial and backcountry campgrounds.

Bookings can be only made over a two-month period; reservations made Monday can be made up to July 25.

To ensure social distancing rules are being followed, the province is reducing capacity at some sites and keeping some closed altogether.

Only residents of B.C. can make a reservation for the entire 2020 season. Any out-of-province campers who have already made a reservation can contact BC Parks for a refund before June 15.

Last year, BC Parks launched a procurement process to find a vendor to enhance the reservation system.

Discover Camping was selected as the vendor in December 2019.

At the time, the province said Discover Camping had more than 20 years of experience providing reservation platforms for government park agencies, including California State Parks, Missouri State Parks and the New Zealand Department of Conversation.