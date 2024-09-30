B.C. campaign enters week 2 with full list of candidates, leaders' debate ahead
British Columbia's election campaign is entering its second week with each party's team of candidates in place and the leaders looking ahead to the upcoming televised debate.
The Oct. 9 debate will be one of the few occasions B.C. voters will see the leaders of the New Democrats, B.C. Conservatives and the Greens face each other during the campaign.
NDP Leader David Eby and B.C. Conservatives Leader John Rustad spent the first week of the campaign taking verbal personal swings at each other and criticizing their policies.
Eby says Rustad's conspiracy-supporting anti-vaccine position could end up hurting people and the health care system, while Rustad says the NDP leader's weak leadership and left wing viewpoints are damaging the province.
Elections BC says its final list of nominated candidates for the Oct. 19 vote includes 93 from the NDP, 93 from the B.C. Conservatives, 69 from the Greens and 40 Independents.
The list from Elections BC does not contain any official Opposition BC United candidates but does include five Freedom Party of B.C. hopefuls, four Libertarians, three representing the Communist Party of B.C. and two candidates from the Christian Heritage Party of B.C.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2024.
W5 INVESTIGATES Crackdown on treacherous Darien Gap could force migrants to risk more dangerous routes
This week, Avery Haines follows migrants' harrowing journeys across the Darien Gap. Strict new rules to stem the flood of migrants through the notorious stretch of dense jungle appear to be working, but advocates fear it could backfire.
Joly targets polarization in UN speech, urges liberals to reclaim the word 'freedom'
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is asking members of the United Nations to counter growing political polarization.
Man hikes 18 kilometres, 670 metres high to reach his parents in North Carolina
It had been 48 hours since the winds and rains from Hurricane Helene ripped through western North Carolina and Sam Perkins still had not heard from his parents.
Have you avoided travel insurance and regretted it? We want to hear from you
Have you been caught in a bind, far from home, that could have been avoided with the timely purchase of an insurance package? We want to hear from you.
Dikembe Mutombo, a Hall of Fame basketball player and tireless advocate, dies at 58
Dikembe Mutombo, a Basketball Hall of Famer who was one of the best defensive players in NBA history and a longtime global ambassador for the game, died Monday after a battle with brain cancer, the league announced. He was 58.
National ceremony in Ottawa will mark Truth and Reconciliation Day
A National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremony is planned in Ottawa this afternoon to honour the survivors of Canada's residential school system and the children who never returned home.
Here are the country's most popular baby names, according to Statistics Canada
If you're struggling to find a name for your baby, you may find some inspiration in a new list of popular names.
Oasis adds Canada, U.S. and Mexico stops to reunion tour
Oasis shocked fans by announcing a reunion tour last month, ending a 15-year hiatus and, presumably, the long-held feud between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. But those were only U.K. dates. On Monday, the band shared that they're planning on heading to North America in 2025, too.
Man accused of attempting to assassinate Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges
A man who authorities say spent 12 hours camped outside Donald Trump's golf course before Secret Service spotted him with a rifle pleaded not guilty on Monday to federal charges including attempted assassination.
Orange Shirt Day founder fears Sept. 30 being co-opted from survivors
The residential “school” survivor whose story sparked Orange Shirt Day — and the “Every Child Matters” movement — says she is worried the cause is being forgotten.
Truth and Reconciliation Day: More 'substantive changes' needed from gov't, says B.C. chief
Seas of orange shirts have come to represent a growing awareness of Canada's history of oppressing Indigenous Peoples – but that awareness must translate into more "substantive changes" from the government, according to a B.C. chief.
Vernon home receives 'significant damage' in early morning fire
Fire crews in Vernon, B.C., responded to a large house fire early Saturday morning.
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
1 dead, several injured in motor-vehicle collision near Calmar, Alta.
Mounties say one person is dead in the aftermath of a collision involving two vehicles south of Calmar on Sunday.
How a northern Alberta woman turned tragedy into life-saving advocacy, earning an Order of Excellence
Kim Ruether lifted her son's eyelid and saw his still, dilated pupil staring at the ceiling as he lay on a stretcher in a northwestern Alberta hospital hallway a decade ago. She says she didn't need a doctor to tell her the boy was dead.
Kris Kristofferson, singer-songwriter and actor, dies at 88
Kris Kristofferson, a Rhodes scholar with a deft writing style and rough charisma who became a country music superstar and an A-list Hollywood actor, has died.
2 people found dead in Calgary home; homicide unit investigating
The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating after two people were found dead in a home in the community of Penbrooke Meadows.
Pedestrian injured in incident involving motor-vehicle in northwest Calgary
One person was taken to hospital after an incident involving a motor-vehicle in northwest Calgary on Monday morning.
Calgarians rally in support of Lebanon as conflict escalates in the region
Calgarians gathered for a rally on Sunday in support of the people of Lebanon as conflict between Israel and Hezbollah continues to escalate in the region.
Delay in sentencing for three ringleaders convicted of mischief at Coutts blockade
The sentencing for three men convicted of helping lead and coordinate the COVID-19 protest blockade at Coutts, Alta., in 2022 has been delayed.
Lethbridge boy reunited with first responders, bystanders who saved him from near-drowning
A 10-year-old boy from Lethbridge is being praised as a hero after a routine summer outing at the pool nearly turned tragic for his friend.
Sticky-fingered bandits in Lethbridge ice cream heist charged
A man and woman have been charged after a Lethbridge ice creamery was broken into earlier this week. Staff arrived at Cookie Crimes, in the 300 block of Sixth Street South, just before 5:30 a.m. on Monday to discover the front window broken.
Rainfall, wind warnings in effect for northern Manitoba
Residents in Tadoule Lake, Man., and Churchill can expect to see heavy rain trickle in Sunday afternoon, lingering until Monday evening.
Astronaut Jeremy Hansen lands in Winnipeg at Royal Aviation Museum
Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen touched down in Winnipeg this week, ahead of his lunar mission set to launch in a year’s time.
Candle sparks flames in William Whyte-area home
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews believe a candle caused a major house fire in the city’s William Whyte neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.
Man who allegedly robbed a business in McLean with edged weapon arrested, RCMP report
A man is in custody after allegedly robbing a business in McLean, Sask. with an edged weapon on Saturday.
'A sense of identity': Architectural tour held for Regina Public Library's historic central branch
The Friends of the Regina Public Library (FRPL) sponsored an architectural tour on Sunday, for folks looking to learn more about the history of the library's historic central branch.
Saskatchewan recognizes Police & Peace Officers' National Memorial Day
In front of the Saskatchewan Legislative building, law enforcement officers and members of the public gathered to pay tribute to peace officers who died in the line of duty.
Saskatoon marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Monday marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation across Canada — a time to honour the Indigenous peoples impacted by the brutal legacy of residential schools.
'You feel so alone': Hundreds gather in Saskatoon for final Gallagher memorial walk
The fourth and final walk in memory of Megan Gallagher drew around one hundred people in Saskatoon on Sunday.
Loon Lake church destroyed in fire, Sask. RCMP investigating cause
RCMP are seeking tips after a church on Main Street in Loon Lake burned to the ground.
Suspect in deadly Scarborough stabbing charged with second-degree murder
Toronto police have charged a suspect with second-degree murder following a deadly stabbing at a Scarborough home on Sunday afternoon.
Ford calls on Ontarians to 'deepen understanding' on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford released a statement Monday marking the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, acknowledging what they described as the 'painful legacy' of the residential school system.
One dead in Weston shooting: Toronto police
One person is dead following a shooting in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood Monday morning.
Protesters throw incendiary object at officer, damage windows at Concordia University: police
Several windows were damaged and spray painted with 'Free Gaza' during a protest at Concordia University Sunday night, Montreal police say.
Port of Montreal dockworkers begin three-day strike at two terminals
The union representing longshore workers at the Port of Montreal began a three-day strike at two terminals.
Number of Montreal buildings in flood-prone areas has doubled: MMC
The number of buildings located in flood-prone areas has doubled in Greater Montreal, according to maps posted online on Monday by the Montreal Metropolitan Community (MMC) council.
Speeding driver caught with child not wearing seatbelt on Highway 416 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police laid charges against an Ottawa driver after a child was found to not be wearing a seatbelt inside a vehicle early Sunday morning.
What's open and closed in Ottawa on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
The federal holiday on Sept. 30 will bring some schedule changes in Ottawa as Canada marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
Temporary road restrictions planned on Wellington Street
The City of London is informing drivers about temporary road restrictions on Wellington Street as part of the Downtown Loop Phase 3 finishing work and surface paving.
Temperatures on the decline, here's what you can expect this week
The very first -20 degree Celsius reading of the year has been recorded in Canada’s arctic – a good reminder that summer is officially behind us.
-
Stabbing reported during Homecoming celebrations in Guelph
An Etobicoke resident was taken to hospital after he told a Guelph Police officer he had been stabbed during Homecoming celebrations near the University of Guelph.
Ghost Ride celebrates life of beloved Guelph advocate
People in Guelph may notice a new addition at the entrance to Franchetto Park in Guelph.
Crash sends Woolwich Township teen to hospital with serious injuries
A young motorcyclist has been taken to an out-of-region hospital after a single vehicle crash in Woolwich Township.
Ontario pedestrian dies after being struck by OPP vehicle
A pedestrian has died after reportedly getting struck by an OPP cruiser in Bala early Sunday morning.
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.