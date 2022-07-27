B.C. breaks or ties 14 temperature records, including one from the late 1800s

With heat warnings stretching across most of B.C., the province saw more than a dozen temperature records fall or be tied on Tuesday.

Preliminary data shared by Environment Canada revealed 14 records for July 26 fell or were tied due to heat, with most of the previous records being decades old including one from the late 1800s.

Abbotsford broke its previous temperature record of 33.6 C, which was set in 1998, by recording 35.4 C Tuesday. Victoria's record also fell after temperatures rose to 31.5 C. That city's previous record, set in 2019, was 30.5 C.

Agassiz tied its temperature record from more than a century ago. In 1899, the area recorded a temperature of 35.6 C, which is how hot it got on Tuesday. Records have been kept in Agassiz since 1889.

Other high temperature records that were broken or tied, according to Environment Canada's data, include:

Bella Bella area – new record of 33.6, old record of 27.3 set in 2009.

Cache Creek area – tied 1998's record of 37.5.

Estevan Point area – new record of 23.8, old record of 22.5 set in 1998.

Gibsons area – new record of 34.4, old record of 30.3 set in 2018.

Hope area – new record of 37.9, old record of 36.1 set in 1958.

Malahat area – new record of 33.2, old record of 30.5 set in 1996.

Port Alberni area – new record of 37.7, old record of 36.7 set in 1971.

Prince Rupert area – new record of 25.8, old record of 24.1 set in 1998.

Sechelt area – new record of 34.4, old record of 30.3 set in 2018.

Squamish area – new record of 37.1, old record of 31.6 set in 2018.

White Rock area – new record of 31, old record of 29.4 set in 1958.

HEAT WARNINGS REMAIN

Heat warnings put in place across B.C. at the start of the week remained Wednesday. Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon told CTV News Vancouver earlier in the week the southwest Interior of the province will likely be the hot spot.

"Places like Kamloops, Lytton," he said. "Those will be approaching temperatures in the high 30s, even touching 40 degrees and overnight not cooling off all that much."

Even Metro Vancouver could see temperatures reach 38 C inland.

"The hottest time of the day will be late afternoon to early evening. The coolest time of the day will be near the sunrise," the warnings said.

"Extreme heat affects everyone. The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors."

Environment Canada advised residents to watch for signs of heat illness, including swelling, rashes, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of health conditions.

While hot temperatures are expected this week, a slow cooling trend is predicted to begin on the weekend or early next week.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber