Heat wave hitting B.C. prompts warnings from Environment Canada
Heat wave hitting B.C. prompts warnings from Environment Canada
A heat wave hitting the province this week has led to warnings from Environment Canada, including for Metro Vancouver.
Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon said the southwest Interior of the province will likely be the hot spot.
“Places like Kamloops, Lytton,” he said. “Those will be approaching temperatures in the high thirties, even touching 40 degrees and overnight not cooling off all that much.”
In Metro Vancouver, daytime highs of up to 35 C inland are expected, and 29 near the water.
While temperatures on the South Coast are not expected to reach last year’s heat dome levels, people are still being advised to take precautions.
“In June 2021, the heat wave then was historic and unprecedented. We saw temperatures five to 10 degrees above what we’re forecasting to see this week,” Sekhon said. “Nonetheless, we still have heat warnings in place through a lot of the province, and that means there is still a risk of heat-related illness.”
In Vancouver, cooling centres are available at community centres and libraries, and misting stations have also been deployed.
The director of the Vancouver Emergency Management Agency Daniel Stevens said in an extreme heat event like last year’s, cooling centres would be open even later, or in some places, around the clock.
“We’ve increased our ways of reaching out to the most vulnerable people in the community and we’ve really focussed our efforts on the areas of town that exhibited the highest number of emergency room visits and deaths,” he said. “So the eastern part of Vancouver and the downtown sort of peninsula area as well.”
People are also being reminded to check in on vulnerable people around them, including seniors, to ensure they stay safe as the temperature rises.
“Look out for the people in the community that you have connections with, your neighbours, your friends and family,” Stevens said. “Make sure that they’re able to deal with the very hot temperatures that are forecast.”
Workers and employers are also being warned to stay aware of the temperature both outside and inside.
WorkSafe’s senior manager of prevention field services Suzana Prpic said they accepted 115 claims related to heat-related stress in 2021, which was up 180 per cent from the previous three years.
“Seventy-one of those claims were due to heat stress that was experienced between June 25 and July 7,” she said. “So a really short period of time when the temperatures spiked.”
Prpic added over one third of the heat-related claims from last year were for indoor workers.
“Indoor environments may be factories, warehouses, restaurant kitchens,” she said. “We’re hoping that the serious heat wave actually raised a lot of awareness around that, because again…if you’re working indoors in those environments heat stress can cause serious injuries and even death.”
WorkSafe is asking employers to monitor conditions, require that employees not work alone, and provide training on identifying heat-stress so everyone is aware of early symptoms of concern.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Reconciliation 'a grace that must be sought': Pope Francis addresses Indigenous church on visit to Canada
Hours after apologizing for the role members of the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system, Pope Francis received a welcome greeting at the Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples in Edmonton, where he offered his own reflections on the meaning of reconciliation.
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
3 dead, including shooting suspect, in hours-long incident in Langley, B.C.
A suspect believed to be responsible for shooting multiple people in Langley, B.C., was killed by police Monday morning.
'A message of hope': Reactions to the Pope's residential school apology
Indigenous leaders, activists and others are reacting to an apology by Pope Francis on Monday for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, a moment recognized by some as an historic event, while others continue to urge the pontiff to follow up his words with action.
Watch powerful moment woman sings 'O Canada' in Cree to Pope Francis after apology
An Indigenous woman stood before Pope Francis and sang 'O Canada' in Cree following his public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in the residential school system.
Read the full text of Pope Francis' speech and apology
Pope Francis has apologized for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools during a visit to Maskwacis, Alta. Read the full text of his speech, translated from Spanish.
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
Anand calls out 'desecration' after Tomb of the Unknown Solider draped with flags
The federal government is facing fresh calls to boost security at the National War Memorial after images surfaced showing someone draping flags on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Former Conservative PM Stephen Harper endorses Pierre Poilievre for party leader
Former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper has endorsed Pierre Poilievre to be the party's next leader.
Vancouver Island
-
Man arrested after 'crime spree' across southern Vancouver Island
Mounties based in Port Alberni, B.C., arrested a man accused of stealing multiple vehicles, breaking into several properties, and stealing a gun earlier this week.
-
Steven Bacon to plead guilty in Nanaimo teen's murder case, lawyer says
There is a new development in the murder case of a Makayla Chang, a teen killed in Nanaimo in 2017.
-
Victoria opens 14 misting stations amid high-temperature warnings
The City of Victoria has opened 14 public misting stations to help manage the heat, as Environment Canada predicts sweltering temperatures in the region this week.
Calgary
-
Indigenous people in Alberta call for action behind Pope’s apology for residential school abuse
Indigenous people in southern Alberta are calling for action to back up Pope Francis’ apology for the role the Catholic Church played in Canada’s residential school system.
-
'Why would someone do that?' A dozen commemorative plaques stolen in separate thefts in Calgary area
Halya Wilson says a dedication in a northeast Calgary park allows her to remember the Ukrainians who came to Alberta more than 130 years ago.
-
CTrain travel between Sunnyside and Lions Park Station resumes Monday evening
A mechanical issue is causing some slowdowns for commuters who use the Red Line LRT.
Edmonton
-
'I can just feel the healing': Pope Francis apology received at Maskwacis, speaks at Sacred Heart Parish
The head of the Catholic church delivered on Monday an apology to Indigenous people on their own land for its role in Canada's residential schools and the traumas experienced there.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
-
Everything you need to know about the Pope's visit to Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage site
The Pope is scheduled to visit the largest annual pilgrimage site for Catholics in western Canada. Here's what you need to know.
Toronto
-
Drake under fire for multiple private jet flights between Toronto and Hamilton
Rap superstar Drake is receiving some heat after it was revealed his private jet took has taken multiple flights between Toronto and Hamilton.
-
Andrea Horwath expected to enter Hamilton mayoral race Tuesday
Former Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath is expected to announce Tuesday that she is running to be the mayor of Hamilton.
-
Nursing students staff Toronto ER in 'tight situation' over the weekend
An Ontario nurses union says it fears health-care staffing shortages may worsen in the Toronto area after a hospital network in the city had to use nursing students and medical residents to backstop an emergency department over the weekend.
Montreal
-
Indigenous people, survivors arriving in Quebec City ahead of Pope Francis visit
After Pope Francis' historic apology in Alberta on Monday, Indigenous peoples are eagerly waiting for his arrival in Quebec later this week where preparations are well underway for what the pontiff described as his 'penitential pilgrimage.'
-
Clean-up efforts underway after tornado rips through Laurentians town
As recovery efforts get underway, hundreds of homes are still without power in the Laurentians after a tornado flattened trees and destroyed homes Saturday.
-
Quebec Cree community skipping Pope's visit, focus on healing at former residential school
The Cree community of Chisasibi that is undergoing an investigation into possible graves near two residential schools on its territory will not be sending a delegation to meet with Pope Francis in the provincial capital.
Winnipeg
-
Pope Francis apologizes for excluding Canadian communities, including Winnipeg, during pilgrimage
Pope Francis has apologized for not being able to attend multiple Canadian communities, including Winnipeg, during his penitential pilgrimage to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s residential school system.
-
'I felt it was very sincere': Manitoba reaction to the Pope's apology
Reaction to the Pope's apology about the church's role in residential schools is coming in across Canada, including in Manitoba, where Indigenous leaders says the apology was sincere, but note more is needed to help survivors.
-
‘On the right track’: Winnipeg airport travel numbers spiked during the spring
Passenger numbers at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport are continuing to take off this year, according to a recent report from the Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA).
Saskatoon
-
Search continues for missing Saskatoon mom, son after truck found near river
A search was underway Monday morning on the South Saskatchewan River as police worked to find a missing woman and her son.
-
Prairieland Park COVID-19 vaccine clinic to close permanently
Saskatoon's largest COVID-19 vaccination site will be closing.
-
After 10 years playing, Saskatoon group splits $111,045 lotto win
A group from Saskatoon has been playing the LOTTO 6/49 draw together for more than 10 years with some of the members playing together for a total of 25 years.
Regina
-
Producers and province react to federal government’s emissions targets
This year has been tough on farmers, both from cost and environmental perspectives. That's why the federal government's new target - to reduce fertilizer emissions by 30 per cent over the next eight years - is concerning for some.
-
Man found dead in swimming pool in Esterhazy, Sask.
A 44-year-old man was found dead at a local swimming pool in Esterhazy, Sask. on Saturday.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
Atlantic
-
Blair and Lucki offer new details, deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki took turns Monday denying pressuring the RCMP, or interfering in the police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying that their approaches were appropriate and warranted, given the unprecedented nature of the situation.
-
Mountie says holding back gun details was 'no-brainer' in N.S. mass shooting
The Mountie in charge of the investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting says it was a "no-brainer" for him to withhold details of the killer's guns nine days after the rampage.
-
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
London
-
Tragic crash launches vehicle into the roofline of a two-storey home
One person is dead after a vehicle flew into the side of a home leaving the occupants of the home shaken.
-
Two major London, Ont. construction projects begin Monday causing driver frustration
One by one, drivers on Ridout Street were turning around when they realized they couldn’t cross the Victoria Bridge. Construction began Monday on the 96-year-old bridge closing the street, which caught unprepared motorists’ off-guard.
-
Gardener angry after she claims city workers destroy plants
For the better part of two decades, Susan McKee had nurtured a garden of perennials in front of her London home. When she returned from vacation earlier this month, she says all that hard work had been destroyed.
Northern Ontario
-
For residential school survivors in northern Ontario, Papal apology was a long time coming
'I do believe his sincerity. It took a long time, but he did say the words,' said residential school survivor Shirley Horn, as she stood in front of what was once Shingwauk Residential School.
-
Sudbury's Maslack Supply sold to Quebec-based company
Maslack Supply, a Sudbury-based business founded in 1959 and with 13 locations across northern Ontario, has been sold.
-
Canadians plan to spend more this summer
A new CIBC survey found Canadians are hoping to enjoy the summer but most -- 80 per cent -- are concerned about the impact of rising inflation and being able to enjoy the summer season.
Kitchener
-
'Some of our people were murdered': Mixed reactions locally as Pope Francis apologizes for the residential school system
Local Indigenous peoples gathered Monday afternoon at St. Jerome’s, a Roman Catholic university in Waterloo, to watch Pope Francis apologize for the forced assimilation of Indigenous children at residential schools.
-
Adam Sandler dines in Guelph restaurant while filming new movie
Adam Sandler is causing quite the stir in the Royal City, with several Guelphites catching a glimpse of the funny man over the weekend.
-
Local hospitals conserving epidural supplies amidst global shortage
Bringing a life into this world is said to be one of the most rewarding experiences, but it can also be the most painful.