B.C. billionaire posts third large sign criticizing NDP ahead of the election

British Columbia billionaire Chip Wilson has put up yet another billboard message to voters, his third post outside his multimillion-dollar mansion in NDP Leader David Eby's own riding.

The latest sign outside the Lululemon co-founder's home says that if Eby and his party can't balance B.C.'s budget then “what right does he have to tell us how to live our lives?”

The NDP has said their platform promises this election would cause government revenue to drop by more than $1.5 billion, while it forecasts the province’s budget deficit to increase next year to $9.6 billion.

Wilson's first sign referred to the NDP as "communist," while the second said Eby gives money away that he has already taken away from voters. Both signs were quickly vandalized.

B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad initially said he didn't disagree that Eby was a communist, but rebuked Wilson's second sign, saying the Conservatives aren't planning tax breaks for billionaires.

Eby brushed off the criticism and used the signs to his advantage as part of his pitch on how the NDP would support people most in need.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.