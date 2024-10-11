VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. billionaire posts third large sign criticizing NDP ahead of the election

    Share

    British Columbia billionaire Chip Wilson has put up yet another billboard message to voters, his third post outside his multimillion-dollar mansion in NDP Leader David Eby's own riding.

    The latest sign outside the Lululemon co-founder's home says that if Eby and his party can't balance B.C.'s budget then “what right does he have to tell us how to live our lives?”

    The NDP has said their platform promises this election would cause government revenue to drop by more than $1.5 billion, while it forecasts the province’s budget deficit to increase next year to $9.6 billion.

    Wilson's first sign referred to the NDP as "communist," while the second said Eby gives money away that he has already taken away from voters. Both signs were quickly vandalized.

    B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad initially said he didn't disagree that Eby was a communist, but rebuked Wilson's second sign, saying the Conservatives aren't planning tax breaks for billionaires.

    Eby brushed off the criticism and used the signs to his advantage as part of his pitch on how the NDP would support people most in need.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What are the best ways to boost your income in Canada?

    Whether you're looking to pay off debt, save for a big purchase, or simply give yourself greater financial stability, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best ways to boost your income.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    • WATCH LIVE

      WATCH LIVE Premier Ford visiting Brockville today

      Premier Doug Ford is visiting eastern Ontario to kick off the Thanksgiving long weekend. Ford and Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development David Piccini will be in Brockville, Ont. for remarks at 11 a.m.

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News