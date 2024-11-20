East Vancouver hit-and-run left victim with 'life-altering injuries,' police say

Vancouver police are asking witnesses and the driver involved in a serious hit-and-run crash last week to come forward.

Witnesses found the 32-year-old victim "lying in the middle" of Nanaimo Street near East 29th Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 12, the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains, receiving treatment for "serious, life-altering injuries," police said.

"We know there were several people that came to this man’s aid at the time of the incident," said Const. Tania Visintin, in the release.

"Investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision. We also want to speak to the driver to determine what circumstances led up to the incident."

Anyone with information should call the VPD's Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012, police said.