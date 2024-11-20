1 unaccounted for after Nanaimo house fire, police say

One person is unaccounted for after a fire that destroyed a home in Nanaimo's south end Wednesday morning.

The fire at a home on Victoria Road was reported shortly after 5 a.m., according to a statement from Nanaimo RCMP, who say they're investigating along with Nanaimo Fire and Rescue.

"The home was engulfed in flames by the time fire crews and police arrived," Mounties said in their statement.

"Witnesses told investigators that shortly after the fire was reported, an adult – who is believed to reside in the home – may have re-entered the residence. This person is unaccounted for."

Police were keeping the public well away from the scene as crews worked through the day to put out the blaze.

At the time of the RCMP statement Wednesday afternoon, the fire had not been totally extinguished and the home was "unsafe to enter," according to police.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of the unaccounted-for person should call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, police said.