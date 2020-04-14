VANCOUVER -- Health officials have announced another three deaths from COVID-19 in British Columbia, as well as 27 new test-positive cases.

Speaking at her daily virus briefing on Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the three latest fatalities all took place at long-term care homes in the Lower Mainland.

"Our condolences and our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and the care providers for these people who have been affected by this virus," Henry said.

Officials also announced yet another outbreak at a seniors' home in the region, this time at the South Granville Park Lodge. That brings the total number of active outbreaks at long-term care homes and assisted living facilities to 21.

The latest confirmed cases bring B.C.'s total up to 1,517, including 658 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 601 in the Fraser Health region. There have been 141 cases in the B.C. Interior, 89 in the Island Health region and 28 in the province's north.

Meanwhile, a number of community outbreaks are continuing to spread, including the one at Mission Institution, a federal correctional facility in the Fraser Valley that's seen 47 confirmed cases.

Dr. Henry called that outbreak, the response to which has been criticized by the union representing prison staff, as "concerning."

"We've had an ongoing effort over this weekend to beef up the outbreak response, the infection prevention and control measures and the investigation of the outbreak," she added.

Part of the response has involved opening a dedicated unit at Abbotsford Regional Hospital for people from Missions Institution who suffer severe infections.

According to the correctional officers' union, six of the infections have been among prison staff.

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.