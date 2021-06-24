VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials announced 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, extending the province's streak of days below 100 new cases to six.

In a written statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix also announced three deaths related to the coronavirus.

"Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19," the health officials said in their statement.

The latest numbers leave B.C. with 1,111 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 113 people are battling the disease in hospital, including 34 who are in intensive care units.

The province's active caseload is now the lowest it has been since Aug. 31, and the rolling seven-day average of new daily infections has dropped to 79, the lowest it's been since Aug. 27.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 147,346 cases of COVID-19 in B.C., and 1,747 people have died.

Alongside the latest case numbers, Dix and Henry said B.C. has now administered 4,652,087 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 1,122,024 second doses.

A total of 76 per cent of eligible British Columbians ages 12 and older have received at least one dose, and 24.2 per cent of those eligible are now fully vaccinated.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our shared focus has been to do our part to support each other and take care of the people around us," Henry and Dix said. “Now, the best way for us to do that is to get fully immunized with two doses of our safe and effective vaccines. It is important to do this as soon as you are eligible."

The pair also addressed those who have not yet received a first dose of vaccine, asking them to take a moment to book an appointment, and encouraging those who are already vaccinated to talk to those around them about getting their shots.

“Getting vaccinated is your ticket to travel and safe social connections," Dix and Henry said. "It is also our shared path to putting COVID-19 behind us as soon as possible. Let’s get moving forward to the brighter days ahead.”