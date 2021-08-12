VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials have announced 513 new cases of COVID-19 and one related death.

There are now 3,834 active cases of the coronavirus in the province. Of those, 81 people are hospitalized, 33 of them in intensive care.

The latest numbers came in a written statement from the Ministry of Health, just hours after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced they were making vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory for workers and volunteers in long-term care and assisted living homes in the province.

There are currently eight active outbreaks of the coronavirus in such facilities around B.C.

Thursday's new cases bring the rolling seven-day average for daily infections to 427.

More than half (53 per cent) of the infections reported Thursday were among residents of Interior Health, which has seen new restrictions implemented in the Kelowna area in recent weeks because of surging cases.

Caseloads have been growing elsewhere in B.C., as well, with 108 infections reported in Fraser Health on Thursday and 92 reported in Vancouver Coastal Health.

Island Health added 29 cases and Northern Health added 13.

Roughly 57 per cent of active cases in B.C. are located in Interior Health.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.