VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Attempted robbery on UBC campus sends victim to hospital

    The University RCMP detachment at UBC's West Point Grey campus is seen in this file photo. (CTV News) The University RCMP detachment at UBC's West Point Grey campus is seen in this file photo. (CTV News)
    Share

    Police on the University of British Columbia campus are investigating an attempted robbery that turned into an assault with a weapon Wednesday afternoon.

    The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. near the Rose Garden parkade on Northwest Marine Drive, according to a news release from University RCMP.

    Officers responded and found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, police said.

    "Despite police efforts, the suspect was not located," the release reads. "Initial information is that there was an attempted robbery which led to an altercation where one person was injured."

    Police did not specify what type of weapon was used in the assault.

    Investigators remained in the area canvassing for witnesses and video Wednesday afternoon. Police asked anyone with information to contact University RCMP at 604-224-1322. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tipping in Canada: How much really goes to the employee?

    Consumers may have many reasons to feel tip fatigue. But who loses out when we decide to tip less, or not at all? CTVNews.ca spoke with a few industry experts to find out how tipping works and who actually receives the money.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News