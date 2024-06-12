Attempted robbery on UBC campus sends victim to hospital

Police on the University of British Columbia campus are investigating an attempted robbery that turned into an assault with a weapon Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. near the Rose Garden parkade on Northwest Marine Drive, according to a news release from University RCMP.

Officers responded and found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, police said.

"Despite police efforts, the suspect was not located," the release reads. "Initial information is that there was an attempted robbery which led to an altercation where one person was injured."

Police did not specify what type of weapon was used in the assault.

Investigators remained in the area canvassing for witnesses and video Wednesday afternoon. Police asked anyone with information to contact University RCMP at 604-224-1322.