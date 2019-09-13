

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





It was a soggy week in Vancouver and the city is in for several more days of wet weather as the local forecast calls for at least six days of rain.

Environment Canada's forecast says periods of rain can be expected throughout the day on Friday, with five to 10 millimetres accumulating in the afternoon.

On Saturday, there's a 30 per cent chance of showers earlier in the morning, with the rain building to five to 10 millimetres. Wind is expected to pick up in the afternoon and high temperatures are expected to reach 18 C.

Sunday through Wednesday is expected to see showers as well. Sunday and Tuesday are predicted to be the coolest days of the week, with highs of 15 and lows dipping to 11.

Earlier in the week, significant rains caused flash flooding in Vancouver and streets filled with water.

The entire street is a river down here pic.twitter.com/32ElMUdujw — Nick Routley (@Phanyxx) September 9, 2019

The sun is predicted to return on Thursday, with some clouds and high temperatures of 19.

To get Environment Canada weather warnings and alerts sent straight to your phone, download CTV Vancouver's free Weather Watch app. Check out this page for more information, including how to download.