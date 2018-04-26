

CTV Vancouver





An assault victim who was discovered outside the Parq Casino in downtown Vancouver early Thursday morning has died in hospital, authorities say.

Police believe the 38-year-old was attacked in nearby Coopers' Park, located at the north end of the Cambie Street Bridge, then walked to the casino in search of help.

He was discovered just before 1:30 a.m. suffering serious injuries and rushed to hospital. Police said he underwent surgery, but couldn't be saved.

His death marks Vancouver's eighth homicide of the year.

Police said evidence later led them to the park, which remained cordoned off with caution tape hours later as officers surveyed the area. From the outskirts, a yellow tent could be seen in the middle of a grassy area.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-2500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.