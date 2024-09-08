Relief from hazy skies coming to Metro Vancouver: regional district

Metro Vancouver has been under hazy skies due to wildfire smoke wafting into the region from the U.S, but conditions are expected to change Monday.

The regional district first posted an update about air quality Friday, noting that active blazes in Washington state and Oregon were responsible for an apparent increase in smog.

Since then, the air quality advisory outlook has been classified as "medium" which means "regional air quality may be somewhat degraded or is expected to become degraded," according to Metro Vancouver's website.

No air quality advisories have been issued but the change in the skies has been noticeable, with people posting to social media over the weekend observing orange and red sunsets.

For most of B.C., the weekend has been unseasonably hot, breaking temperature records in a number of communities Friday and Saturday. Temperatures are expected to drop by Monday morning, bringing clearer skies.

"A change in the weather will improve air quality this evening and overnight. Cloudy and cooler weather is expected on Monday and through the week, with the possibility of some precipitation," Metro Vancouver said.

The hot, dry weather has caused some wildfires in B.C. to flare up. There are still no wildfires of note, meaning there are no blazes that are highly visible or constitute a safety risk. There are 219 fires burning across B.C., 16 per cent of which are considered out of control.

Air quality warnings due to B.C. wildfires are in effect in regions including the north and south Peace River, Prince George and the Cariboo.