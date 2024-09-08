VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Woman unconscious in hospital after being stabbed: Surrey RCMP

    A woman is in hospital in serious condition after she was stabbed in Surrey’s Whalley area early Sunday, Mounties have confirmed.

    At 2:16 a.m., someone called police to report finding a 40-year-old woman unconscious and covered in blood near King George Boulevard and 108 Avenue, the Surrey RCMP told CTV News.

    The caller reportedly believed the woman was a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle, but attending officers discovered she was the victim of a stabbing.

    Police found and arrested a “possible suspect,” and say the attack was targeted.

    The victim was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital, where she remains unconscious, according to police.

    Mounties say the woman has still not been identified, but “believe they will be able to confirm identity.”

