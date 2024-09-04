Poilievre weighs in on B.C. election as dust begins to settle on fallout from Conservative merger

It's become a game of musical chairs at the B.C. legislature as candidates and MLAs try to win a seat in October's provincial election.

“A political party moving their candidates and contestants around like pawns on a chessboard,” said BC Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau, reflecting on last week’s sudden and shocking political news, and this week’s fallout from it.

After BC United leader Kevin Falcon suspended his party's campaign, he and BC Conservative leader, John Rustad said the Conservatives would field the best team going forward – a team that now includes three more former BC United MLAs: Trevor Halford, Peter Milobar, and Ian Paton.

“When this whole thing imploded a week ago, I really have a lot of options,” said Paton Tuesday afternoon, noting he doesn’t think running as an Independent would provide him as much influence on behalf of his constituents in South Delta, if he won.

Following the announcement of the key pickups of former BC United MLAs, Rustad was quick to say the Conservatives were not diluting their brand.

“It doesn’t change who we are as the Conservative Party of BC. It is great to have them as part of it,” said Rustad.

Up to six candidates are expected to be dropped from the BC Conservatives, including Rachael Weber in Prince George, who was turfed over the weekend after a string of controversial social media posts about 5G cell towers that became lightning rods for criticism.

“Whoever wins the battle for the centre -- particularly in the big urban centres -- will win the election,” said political scientist Hamish Telford, reflecting on the race Tuesday.

Meanwhile, BC United MLA Jackie Tegart announced Tuesday that she's not running, and Mike Bernier confirmed he's running as an Independent, noting he could have extra influence in that role, if it's a minority government.

“Especially the BC Conservatives will then be coming to myself – and maybe Dan Davies – and anyone lese who runs as an Independent – begging for our vote and support,” said Bernier on Tuesday.

The consolidation of both right-of-centre parties was aimed at avoiding vote splitting. Asked Tuesday on a trip to B.C. whether he would endorse the lone option on the right, federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre indicated he would.

“British Columbians will want a common-sense Conservative government, both provincially and federally,” said Poilievre.

Rustad has said he expects to have his team assembled by the end of the week, with maybe two spots remaining, as politicians across B.C. scramble to find a new seat in a new political landscape.