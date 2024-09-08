Driver seriously injured in rollover on Highway 17: Delta police

A driver was seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision in Delta early Sunday morning, according to local police.

The Delta Police Department was called around 4 a.m. to the crash in the westbound lane of Highway 17 at the exit to the Highway 91 Connector, acting Insp. James Sandberg told CTV News.

The car ended up rolling upside-down and the sole occupant had to be extricated by firefighters.

The driver was taken to hospital with injuries police describe as serious, but non-life-threatening.

Some westbound lanes were closed on Highway 17 while collision analysts investigated the scene, but the vehicle has since been removed from its spot and the lanes are back open.

“It is still too early in the investigation to determine cause/contributing factors for this collision,” Sandberg wrote.