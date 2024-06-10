VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Mike McCardell returns to CTV with touching tribute

    Share

    CTV News Vancouver is delighted to welcome back Mike McCardell and his beloved Last Word.

    Mike has been away the past few weeks after his wife Valerie died suddenly on May 19. She and Mike had been married for 58 years.

    Valerie’s friends and neighbours joined together for a formal funeral, but on Monday, Mike let CTV viewers in on a different kind of ceremony, a very simple one.

    “When someone leaves us they also go on another adventure,” Mike writes. “It is only a blink, but it lasts forever.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News