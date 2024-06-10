Mike McCardell returns to CTV with touching tribute

CTV News Vancouver is delighted to welcome back Mike McCardell and his beloved Last Word.

Mike has been away the past few weeks after his wife Valerie died suddenly on May 19. She and Mike had been married for 58 years.

Valerie’s friends and neighbours joined together for a formal funeral, but on Monday, Mike let CTV viewers in on a different kind of ceremony, a very simple one.

“When someone leaves us they also go on another adventure,” Mike writes. “It is only a blink, but it lasts forever.”