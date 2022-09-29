Assault rifle, armour piercing bullets, drugs seized during gang crackdown: Surrey RCMP

An investigation into the ongoing gang activity in Surrey has led to the seizure of an assault rifle, armour piercing bullets and drugs, according to Mounties.

In a news release Thursday, Surrey RCMP said officers from the city's gang enforcement team and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. were conducting patrols in the area of 104 Avenue and King George Boulevard on Sept. 10.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., officers located a man they said was acting suspiciously and attempted to evade police.

Upon further investigation, Mounties arrested the man, who was allegedly found to be in possession of a bag containing the following items:

A semi-automatic AR15-style firearm;

A large capacity magazine containing armour piercing rounds;

A rifle scope;

GPS tracker;

Approximately 30 grams of Fentanyl;

Six grams of Methamphetamine.

On Sept. 11, 40-year-old Thomas Bourque was charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and carrying a prohibited weapon in a careless manner.

Bourque remains in custody, pending his next court appearance.

"This is just one example of the work our gang enforcement teams here in Surrey and across the province through CFSEU-BC are doing on a daily basis," said Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha in the release.

"Our goal is to deter further violence associated to drugs and crime, by taking prohibited weapons off our streets."