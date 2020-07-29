VANCOUVER -- Just-released data from B.C.'s auto insurer ranks intersections and other areas in the province by number of crashes over a five-year period.

An interactive map updated this week with data from 2015 to 2019 allows users to filter by municipality, year and by casualties.

Here's a quick look at the locations in Metro Vancouver's most populous cities with the highest number of crashes reported to ICBC.



Vancouver

On Tuesday, CTVNewsVancouver.ca compiled a list of the worst 25 spots in the city.

The top five locations in terms of crash numbers are:

1. Knight Street Bridge

2. Boundary Road and Grandview Highway, including the highway on ramp

3. Knight Street Bridge at Southeast Marine Drive

4. Boundary Road and Kingsway

5. Ironworkers Memorial Bridge



Surrey

1. 88 Avenue and King George Boulevard

2. Port Mann Bridge

3. 72 Avenue and King George Boulevard

4. 120 Street and 72 Avenue

5. Pattullo Bridge



Burnaby

1. Boundary Road and Grandview Highway

2. Boundary Road and Kingsway

3. Grandview Highway HOV and on ramp

4. Cariboo Road and Gaglardi Way

5. Gaglardi Way and Lougheed Highway



Richmond

1. Knight Street Bridge

2. George Massey Tunnel

3. No. 5 Road and Steveston Highway

4. Alderbridge Way and Highway 91 and Shell Road

5. Alderbridge Way and Garden City Road



Coquitlam

1. Brunette Avenue and highway off ramp

2. Port Mann Bridge

3. Barnet Highway and Lougheed Highway and Pinetree Way

4. Lougheed Highway and Westwood Street

5. Brunette Avenue and Trans-Canada Highway

Looking for data on the municipality you live or work in? Or want to search for your street? Check out the full dashboard here.