VANCOUVER -- British Columbia's auto insurer says it's making more data available to the public online.

The Insurance Corporation of B.C. wrote in an update Tuesday that residents can now access crash and vehicle population data on its website.

And data previously posted in a PDF format is now interactive and downloadable, ICBC says.

Among the interactive options, which ICBC says are its most commonly requested statistics, are the number of crashes and fatal crashes.

Data from 2015 to 2019 show the average number of crashes per year in the Lower Mainland is 210,000 – significantly higher than elsewhere in the province. Vancouver Island and the Southern Interior see 43,000 a year, on average, while the North Central region sees 17,000.

Another category is the number of crashes involving something other than a passenger vehicle, meaning, for example, an animal, cyclist or pedestrian. Users of the site can also search hit and runs, and see a total by region.

In the Lower Mainland, there is an average of 1,200 crashes a year involving an animal.

The average number of cyclist-involved collisions is 1,400 a year, while the number of crashes involving pedestrians is an estimated 2,200.

Additionally, the corporation has posted its annual ranking of streets and intersections in terms of highest crash count.

That data is also from 2015 to 2019, and was updated Tuesday.

Those looking at the map can sort by municipality, year, type of crash and number of crashes. They can also search their own street.

Looking just at Vancouver, these 25 locations have the highest number of crashes.

Knight Street Bridge – 1,240 crashes Boundary Road and Grandview Highway, including the Grandview Highway on ramp – 1,185 crashes Knight Street Bridge at Southeast Marine Drive – 1,016 crashes Boundary Road and Kingsway – 942 crashes Ironworkers Memorial Bridge – 832 crashes Lions Gate Bridge – 710 crashes Main Street and Terminal Avenue – 699 crashes Granville Street and West 41st Avenue – 694 crashes Granville Street and Marpole Avenue and West 16th Avenue – 632 crashes Clark Drive and East 1st Avenue and the Grandview Viaduct – 591 crashes Kingsway and Knight Street – 586 crashes Oak Street and West 41st Avenue – 586 crashes Cambie Street and Southwest Marine Drive – 579 crashes Kingsway and Victoria Drive – 579 crashes East 1st Avenue on and off ramps to Highway 1 at Rupert Street – 575 crashes Cambie Street and West 41st Avenue – 570 crashes Granville Street and West King Edward Avenue – 564 crashes Denman Street and West Georgia Street – 557 crashes Granville Street and West 70th Avenue – 540 crashes East 41st Avenue and Knight Street – 531 crashes Oak Street and West 70th Avenue – 527 crashes Grandview Highway and Rupert Street – 525 crashes East Hastings Street and Nanaimo Street – 522 crashes Joyce Street and Kingsway – 499 crashes East 57th Avenue and Knight Street – 496 crashes

The data is based on crashes reported to ICBC, and the above list includes all collisions.

However, filtering the data by crashes with casualties only shows similar locations, including the Knight Street, Ironworkers Memorial and Lions Gate bridges, as well as Knight Street, Boundary Road, Main Street and East 1st Avenue.

Dozens of the locations have had just one crash reported in the five-year period.

Outside of the city, the location with the most crashes in North Vancouver is the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge, followed by the intersection of Bowser Avenue and Capilano Road.

In Richmond, it's the Knight Street Bridge, followed by the George Massey Tunnel.

Burnaby has seen more crashes at Boundary Road and Grandview Highway than anywhere else, and in Surrey, the worst spot is 88 Avenue at King George Boulevard.

In Abbotsford, it's Lonzo Road and Sumas Way, at the on and off ramps to Highway 1.