VANCOUVER -- Pedestrians and drivers, take note.

Recently published data from the province's auto insurer suggests some intersections see far more pedestrian-involved collisions than others.

The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia compiled crash data from 2015 to 2019, then filtered those reports into overall incidents, crashes involving cyclists and other categories.

Additionally, the interactive maps posted by the site include an option for crashes involving pedestrians.

According to the data from that five-year period, these intersections saw the most crashes. In cases where more than one intersection had the same number of crashes, all are listed:

East Hastings and Main streets, Vancouver (32 crashes) 104 Avenue and King George Boulevard, Surrey (23) 120 Street and 72 Avenue, Surrey and Delta (23) Kingsway and Victoria Drive, Vancouver (22) Lougheed Highway and North Road, Burnaby and Coquitlam (21) 128 Street and 96 Avenue, Surrey (19); Granville Avenue and No. 3 Road, Richmond (19) Abbott and West Hastings streets, Vancouver (18); Cambie Street and West 41st Avenue, Vancouver (18); 104 Avenue and 152 Street, Surrey (18); Main Street and Terminal Avenue, Vancouver (18) Burrard and Davie streets, Vancouver(17); 96 Avenue and King George Boulevard, Surrey (17); Lougheed Highway and Westwood Street, Coqutilam and Port Coquitlam (17) Burrard and Robson streets, Vancouver (15); Burrard and Smithe streets, Vancouver (15); Cambie Street and West Broadway, Vancouver (15) Commercial Drive and East Broadway, Vancouver (14); East 49th Avenue and Fraser Street, Vancouver (14)

Looking for data where you live? Check out the full set here, and filter by municipality.