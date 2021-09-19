App that connects users with surplus food from local businesses launches in Vancouver

Vancouver -

An app that aims to reduce food waste by connecting consumers directly with businesses that have surplus items has launched in Vancouver.

Too Good To Go connects users with local businesses offering "surprise bags" of leftover food that, while still good, would otherwise end up being thrown out.

Founded in Denmark in 2016, the app operates in 15 countries. It launched in Toronto, its first Canadian market, earlier this summer.

Since it began operating in Vancouver, more than 100 businesses have signed up to be "partners" in the program, according to Sam Kashani, Too Good To Go's country manager for Canada.

He described the response in Vancouver so far as "incredibly positive."

"Consumers win because they get delicious food at incredible value," Kashani said. "The stores win because they drive incremental traffic to the store and drive incremental revenue. And lastly, the planet wins, because we stop wasting healthy, delicious food that could easily be consumed."

Asked whether the food waste Too Good To Go aims to save would be better off donated to food banks or other charitable organizations, Kashani explained that the logistics necessary for such a program can be daunting, especially for smaller businesses.

He said the company encourages its partners to donate surplus food to charity, as well, whenever it's possible to do so.

"Our entire purpose is really around empowering everyone to join the fight against food waste," Kashani said.