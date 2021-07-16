VANCOUVER -- Police in Surrey say they are investigating "several incidents of anti-Muslim graffiti" that have been found in the city's Newton neighbourhood since July 5.

Surrey RCMP said in a news release Friday that they believe the incidents are connected "and may be linked to the same person or group of people."

The most recent incident was reported to police on Wednesday, July 14, RCMP said, noting that the graffiti was found on a trash bin, on the property of a nearby business and on a utility pole near a mosque at the intersection of 72 Avenue and King George Boulevard.

A photo provided by Surrey RCMP shows the phrase "Islam is evil" written in what appears to be thick black marker on the side of a trash bin.

“These types of incidents have a significant impact on the feeling of safety and security for members of our Muslim community,” said Surrey RCMP media relations officer Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha, in the release.

“Hate crimes and hate-motivated criminal activity have no place in Surrey and our officers are working diligently to identify those responsible for these incidents," Sangha added.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.