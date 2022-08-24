Announcement coming from B.C.'s health minister amid doctor shortage

B.C.'s health minister is scheduled to make an announcement Wednesday as the province continues to grapple with a shortage of family physicians.

Few details were given about Adrian Dix's 2 p.m. news conference, but he'll be joined by Dr. Ramneek Dosanjh, president of Doctors of BC. The pair is expected to share details about supports for family physicians and patients.

About 20 per cent of people in B.C. don't have a family doctor and officials from Doctors of BC have previously said the province isn't "adequately serviced right now."

Earlier this month, Dr. Josh Greggain told CTV Morning Live he's hearing two main things from his colleagues in the field.

"The first one is people are burnt out, tired, it's the long pandemic," he said. "Secondarily it's really around value. What is my time valued as? How can I provide the service to the patients that I'm able to and how can we continue to provide more service to the patients who are currently unattached, that don't have access to care."

Greggain said he thinks the province's fee-for-service model, which pays physicians for each visit, needs to be adjusted.

"It's not that this current model is completely broken, it needs revamping, it needs reconfiguring and significantly more resources," he said.

The B.C. Liberals have called for urgent action to address the shortage of doctors. Earlier this month, they released a list of seven possible solutions, including removing red tape for internationally trained doctors and nurses.

Other ideas in the proposal include expanding training spaces at the University of British Columbia, creating a second medical school at Simon Fraser University and consulting with existing professionals and stakeholders in the medical field.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.