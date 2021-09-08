VANCOUVER -- A vehicle purchase is often the second-largest purchase people make in their lives.

Traditionally, buying a used car has involved lengthy trips to a dealership and ample amounts of paperwork.

Vancouver-based tech company Canada Drives has shifted gears during the pandemic.

CEO Cody Green founded the company a decade ago.

During this time the business has focused on auto financing, but it has recently seamlessly transitioned into auto sales.

Canada Drives has always focused on innovation, so when the business moved into sales, it focused on how to deliver quality cars and great value.

It has achieved this by providing an entirely online car-buying experience.

Consumers can browse the extensive inventory available and sort by year, make, model and lifestyle.

The entire purchase can be completed online with payments done by cash, credit card or bank draft.

Vehicle financing can be done through the bank or directly through Canada Drives.

After the purchase is complete, the chosen car is then delivered right to the doorstep.

Many people can feel nervous when purchasing a used vehicle as they want to ensure that it will be high quality.

Every Canada Drives car has completed a 150-point inspection.

Each vehicle comes with a no-charge 30 day/1,500 kilometre warranty for peace of mind.

Instead of a quick test drive, customers are covered by a seven-day money back return policy.

The Canada Drives team wants to ensure people love their new vehicle.

If it isn't the right fit people can exchange for something else or get their money back within the 7 day window.

To learn more about this convenient, quick and easy car buying experience check out the full videos from CTV Morning Live.