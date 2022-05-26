Ammonia leak in Kamloops, B.C., leaves 1 person in critical condition

One person has been hospitalized following an ammonia leak in a Kamloops, B.C., industrial park Thursday morning.

B.C. Emergency Health Services told CTV News the lone patient was transported from the scene in critical condition.

The City of Kamloops said the leak was discovered at 790 East Sarcee St., at the Mount Paul Industrial Park. Carrier Street and Sarcee have both been closed to traffic pending further notice.

"Please avoid the area to allow crews to do their work," the city wrote on Twitter.

Five paramedic ground crews and two supervisors responded to the leak, according to BCEHS. Kamloops RCMP officers were also called to the scene to control traffic.

This is a developing story and will be updated.