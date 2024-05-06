Is this your dog? Vancouver police say lost pup jumped into cruiser

Vancouver police are hoping a lost dog and her owner will be reunited after the pup was scooped up on the Cambie Street Bridge Sunday.

In a social media post, Vancouver police said the dog was seen running down the south end of the bridge at about 7 p.m.

"One of our officers stopped and she jumped into the police car to warm up," the post said.

Vancouver police shared a picture of the dog – who appeared to be wet from Sunday's soggy weather – giving the officer a kiss.

"She's safe at the (City of Vancouver) Animal Services building on Raymur Avenue and we'd love to get her back home," the social media post said.

Animals that are picked up or impounded are brought to 1280 Raymur Ave. If they're licensed, there's no charge to pick them up once per year. After the first pickup, owners of licensed pets are charged $111. The cost to pick up an unlicensed animal is $217, plus a $61 licensing fee. In some cases, licensed pets can be brought straight home to their owners.