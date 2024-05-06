VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    Here's when B.C. is set to test its emergency alert system

    B.C.'s emergency alert test is seen in this undated image. (File photo) B.C.'s emergency alert test is seen in this undated image. (File photo)
    B.C. is conducting its semi-annual test of the Alert Ready system this week.

    The alert will be sent to cell phones and interrupt radio and television broadcasts on Wednesday at 10:55 a.m.

    "This test will assess the system’s readiness for an actual emergency and identify any required adjustments," a statement from the province says.

    The province uses alerts to send tsunami warnings as well as "imminent threats" from wildfires, floods and extreme heat. Twenty-two of these alerts were issued during last year's record-breaking wildfire season, which the statement says "provided timely, potentially life-saving information to people when they needed it."

    Police are responsible for issuing Amber alerts and informing British Columbians of other "civil emergencies." The federal government can send alerts in cases of hurricanes and tornadoes.

    An early warning system for earthquakes will also be launched by the federal government some time this spring.

      

