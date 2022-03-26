Amber Alert issued for two children allegedly abducted in northern B.C.

Police in northern B.C. have issued an Amber Alert for two children believed to have been abducted in Fort St. John.

The alert issued late Saturday morning indicates that four-year-old Liam Ballamy and 10-month old Myra Ballamy were allegedly abducted from 8919 91st Street in the northeastern B.C. city around 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 24.

The suspect in the alert is the children's father, 36-year-old Jason Dalrymple.

According to the alert, the children may be travelling with the suspect and their mother, Dawn Ballamy, in a 2004 olive green Jeep Grand Cherokee with B.C. licence plate number HT184A.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or the family is advised not to approach, but instead to call 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated