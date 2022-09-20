Amber Alert in Vancouver for boy, 3, last seen at hospital

VANCOUVER -

An Amber Alert has been issued for a three-year-old boy who police say was abducted and last seen at a Vancouver children's hospital.

Vancouver police are asking for assistance locating three-year-old Phaivanh Correia-Chanthabouala, who was last seen at B.C. Children's Hospital Monday night.

Police described the boy as Asian, two-feet tall, with black hair and he was wearing a grey zip-up, blue pants and red shoes.

Police say the suspect Jenny Chanthabouala is described as a 30-year-old Asian woman, five-feet-two inches tall, around 100 pounds, with long black hair in dreadlocks and a tattoo sleeve on her right arm.

Police say she was wearing a black jacket, black toque, glasses, grey sweatpants with a striped messenger bag and brown UGG boots.

Police are telling the public not to approach the suspect and to immediately call 911 if sighted.