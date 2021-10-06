'Amazing how the internet can be used for good': Vancouver man finds owner of missing SD card

VANCOUVER -

A picture is worth a thousand words, or so the saying goes. That message rings true for a Vancouver man who came across a missing SD card in a Walmart parking lot in Kamloops, B.C., over the summer.

Jason Henderson, a professional photographer for 35 years, tells CTV News Vancouver in a phone interview that he found the 32-gigabyte SD card back in July. But he was in the process of moving at the time and temporarily misplaced the card.

Henderson recently uncovered it and after seeing the hundreds of family camping photos and scenic wildlife shots on the card, he was determined to find its rightful owner.

He reached out to various news outlets to get the word out. Eventually, owner Kris Kreiger was notified after someone recognized her picture.

"It’s amazing how the internet can be used for good," says Henderson. "It took less than an hour after the post before Kris reached out to me."

Kreiger says she was shocked to see a photo of herself online but was so happy the card had been found.

"Someone tagged me in the post and I thought, 'Oh my god, that's my husband and I,'" she says.

Kreiger adds that she was very upset after realizing she had lost the card holding priceless memories.

"My pictures mean a lot to me and I can't imagine losing that. I was just frantic and I hoped someone would find it and do the right thing."

Henderson says the next step is to arrange to get the card back to Kreiger in Kamloops.

"It's a mind-blowing coincidence that a professional photographer would find an SD card in a Walmart parking lot and see the value in finding the owner of the images because that's where the true value is, not the card itself," says Henderson.

"Her images are great and she should get them back."