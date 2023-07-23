Allegedly abducted children still missing on day 5 of Amber Alert

An Amber Alert issued for two children who were allegedly abducted by their mother in B.C. is ongoing for a fifth day.

The two children, eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton are believed to be travelling with their mother Verity Bolton and her boyfriend, Abraxas Glazov, as well as their grandfather Robert Bolton.

Police have released photos of all the adults suspected to be involved, as well as the children, in addition to images and descriptions of the vehicles the group is believed to be travelling in.

The group is believed to be travelling in a dark blue 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 with B.C. licence plate SJ2708.

Verity Bolton is believe to be travelling with her boyfriend Abraxas Glazov, left, and her father Robert Bolton, right. (Surrey RCMP)Surrey RCMP did not release any new information or updates Sunday but a spokesperson said in a statement that they are continuing to appeal to the public to be their "eyes and ears," particularly in the backcountry.

Mounties said that the truck may or may not have a canopy on it, and to be on the lookout for the three trailers the group is using—“a white horse trailer, a large travel trailer and a fifth-wheel trailer.”

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a "white bumper pull horse/utility style trailer being towed by a dark blue 2012 Dodge Ram 2500." (Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP said it is continuing to receive tips including possible sightings in “various areas in and around the Interior.”

The children normally reside with their father in Surrey, but they left with their mother on June 28 for a planned vacation to B.C.'s Okanagan region and were not returned when they were due to be on July 17.

Aurora Bolton is described as 55 pounds, 3'11" tall, with brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair that is likely in braids. She has a chipped front tooth, small freckles on her face, and was last seen wearing a blue dress with coloured flowers on it.

Joshuah Bolton is described as 70 pounds, 4'10" tall, with blue eyes and brown hair that is short-to-medium length, described as a grown out buzz cut. He was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

Their mother, Verity Bolton, is 45 years old. She is described as 119 pounds, 5'2" tall, with brown hair and eyes.

Mounties say the suspect in an ongoing B.C. Amber Alert was seen grocery shopping in Kamloops last weekend. (Surrey RCMP)Mounties are now directing tips related to the Amber Alert to a dedicated phone number: 604-599-7676. Tips can also be provided by emailing surreyamberalert@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, police said.