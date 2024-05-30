Alcohol will once again be permitted at these Vancouver beaches
Vancouver's English Bay did not make the list of beaches where booze will be permitted for the second year in a row, due to a spike in complaints from the public.
The city confirmed it received 800 calls about noise, rowdy behaviour and inebriation last year.
“Complaints via 311 have really quadrupled,” said Amit Gandha, with the Vancouver Park Board
“What was really interesting within that, is that we saw a 50 per cent increase in comments that were actually related to alcohol,” he added.
As such, neighbouring Sunset Beach and Third Beach also didn't make the cut.
There are however seven seasides, where adults 19 years of age and over, can enjoy wine or beer, beginning June 1.
To help with any confusion, the Park Board confirmed signs will be posted in areas where alcohol cannot be consumed.
The city allowed booze on beaches in 2023 for the first time, as a pilot project, and this is considered a “relaunch” of the study.
This year, it will have more help from park rangers and Vancouver police.
“We have many tools that we can use to stop any disruptive behaviour,” said Const. Tania Visintin.
That includes warnings, fines and in more extreme cases, time in jail.
Drinking is allowed at these beaches between 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., from June 1 to Sept. 30, 2024
- Jericho Beach
- Spanish Banks
- Locarno Beach
- Second Beach (Stanley Park)
- Kitsilano Beach
- John Hendry / Trout Lake Beach
- New Brighton Beach
Drinking alcohol is not permitted at these beaches:
- English Bay Beach
- Sunset Beach Park
- Third Beach (Stanley Park)
- CRAB Park Beach
- Beaches along the Fraser River
