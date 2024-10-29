Alcohol believed to be a factor in crash that seriously injured pedestrian: Surrey RCMP

Mounties in Surrey say a driver that hit a pedestrian Monday night is believed to have been impaired by alcohol.

The pedestrian was hit by an Audi Q3 SUV around 9:30 p.m. near 188 Street and 60 Avenue, according to police.

The male victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The driver was arrested for dangerous operation causing bodily harm and served with a 24-hour driving prohibition,” the Surrey RCMP wrote in a news release Tuesday. “The driver was later released without charges pending further investigation and their vehicle was impounded.”

Police asked anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash camera video to call the detachment at 604-599-0502 and reference file number 2024-160816.