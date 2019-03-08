

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - An Alberta Mountie has been charged with two assaults in British Columbia.

Const. Vernon Hagen is facing two counts of assault causing bodily harm and one count of obstruction of a peace officer.

Hagen, a member of the Alberta RCMP federal serious and organized crime unit, appeared in court Wednesday in Whistler, B.C.

RCMP say he was off duty when the alleged incident happened in Whistler on Jan. 28.

A spokesman says Hagen has been reassigned and will not resume operational duties until the charges against him are resolved.