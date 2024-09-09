Air quality advisory issued in central, northeastern B.C. as wildfires persist

Wildfire smoke has prompted Environment Canada to issue an air-quality advisory for several regions in central and northeastern British Columbia.

The weather office says pollution levels are either expected or occurring in the region, and are likely to persist for the next 24 to 48 hours.

The advisory comes after the BC Wildfire Service says the fire situation is still active as above seasonal temperatures persist in the province.

The service says in its situational report posted Monday that much of B.C. remains "unseasonably dry" due to the ongoing drought, leaving fuels susceptible to ignition and fire behaviour that could increase quickly.

It says crews were back on a wildfire Sunday about 30 kilometres east of Wells that was previously considered as being held but it is now one of 36 blazes ranked as out of control.

That fire is among about 220 active fires burning in the province, and the service says more than 90 per cent of them were caused by lightning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2024.